B/R Kicks Nightly: LeBron Wears Air Jordan 3-Inspired LeBron 16

LeBron James passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time scoring list was the highlight of Wednesday's crowded NBA schedule, but the shoes on display turned heads as well.

There were 10 games on the slate, meaning a number of players had the chance to impress.

         

LeBron 16 Inspired by Michael Jordan

          

LeBron Thanks MJ

           

Raptors-Inspired BB4 for Vince Carter 

         

Race Car-Inspired Adidas N3XT L3V3L for Trae Young

          

DeMar DeRozan in the Brand New Kobe 4 Colorway

          

Dunkman Vibes on the Way of Wade 7 Tonight

          

Kobe's Accolades on Jonathon Simmons' Shoes

           

The King Arrives in the LeBron Icon

           

Tobias Harris Brought Out the Nike Kobe 7

           

Tom and Jerry Custom for Thon Maker

         

Paul Millsap with the Nike Hyperdunk X Low

          

Jordan Clarkson Goes with the Kobes in Brooklyn

           

Isaiah Thomas in the Nike Kobe 4 "Draft Day"

             

There are a mere two games on the Thursday slate, but Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard—and their shoes—will be in action.   

