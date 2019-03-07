B/R Kicks Nightly: LeBron Wears Air Jordan 3-Inspired LeBron 16

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time scoring list was the highlight of Wednesday's crowded NBA schedule, but the shoes on display turned heads as well.

There were 10 games on the slate, meaning a number of players had the chance to impress.

LeBron 16 Inspired by Michael Jordan

LeBron Thanks MJ

Raptors-Inspired BB4 for Vince Carter

Race Car-Inspired Adidas N3XT L3V3L for Trae Young

DeMar DeRozan in the Brand New Kobe 4 Colorway

Dunkman Vibes on the Way of Wade 7 Tonight

Kobe's Accolades on Jonathon Simmons' Shoes

The King Arrives in the LeBron Icon

Tobias Harris Brought Out the Nike Kobe 7

Tom and Jerry Custom for Thon Maker

Paul Millsap with the Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Jordan Clarkson Goes with the Kobes in Brooklyn

Isaiah Thomas in the Nike Kobe 4 "Draft Day"

There are a mere two games on the Thursday slate, but Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard—and their shoes—will be in action.