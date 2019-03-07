B/R Kicks Nightly: LeBron Wears Air Jordan 3-Inspired LeBron 16

B/R Kicks Nightly: LeBron Wears Air Jordan 3-Inspired LeBron 16March 7, 2019
LeBron James passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time scoring list was the highlight of Wednesday's crowded NBA schedule, but the shoes on display turned heads as well.
There were 10 games on the slate, meaning a number of players had the chance to impress.
LeBron 16 Inspired by Michael Jordan
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames salutes MJ with the Air Jordan 3 inspired Nike LeBron 16. Sheesh. 👀🔥 📸 @NBAKicks https://t.co/BHRcQl6g2s
LeBron Thanks MJ
Raptors-Inspired BB4 for Vince Carter
Race Car-Inspired Adidas N3XT L3V3L for Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan in the Brand New Kobe 4 Colorway
Dunkman Vibes on the Way of Wade 7 Tonight
Kobe's Accolades on Jonathon Simmons' Shoes
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
.@ThaRealJsimms wearing Kobe 11 Low "Mamba Day" in Chicago. @NBAKicks x #HereTheyCome https://t.co/75lLPRIUCS
The King Arrives in the LeBron Icon
B/R Kicks @brkicks
13 points away from passing Michael Jordan. @KingJames arrives in the @johnelliottco x Nike LeBron Icon. 📸 @Lakers https://t.co/Ge6kvj4Y3d
Tobias Harris Brought Out the Nike Kobe 7
Tom and Jerry Custom for Thon Maker
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
.@ThonMaker14's #NBAKicks tonight are classic. Tom and Jerry! https://t.co/M1g7GHChlE
Paul Millsap with the Nike Hyperdunk X Low
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @Paulmillsap4 warms up in a Nike Hyperdunk low PE. #NBAKicks #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/RGzBWBrLOt
Jordan Clarkson Goes with the Kobes in Brooklyn
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @JordanClarksons breaks out the “What The” Nike Kobe 8 in Brooklyn! #NBAKicks https://t.co/Coy1UetPDi
Isaiah Thomas in the Nike Kobe 4 "Draft Day"
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @isaiahthomas warms up in the “Draft Day” Nike Kobe 4 Protro! #NBAKicks https://t.co/6ruUoGPH5k
There are a mere two games on the Thursday slate, but Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard—and their shoes—will be in action.
Passing MJ Just Another Feather in LeBron's GOAT Cap
Jordan vs. James: Who's the GOAT? Debate ⬇️