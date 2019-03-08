Predicting the Biggest Losers of CBB's 2019 Conference Tournaments

0 of 10

With Selection Sunday right around the corner, teams on the bubble can still use their conference tournaments to lock up seeds in this year's NCAA tournament.

Some of the smaller conferences' tourneys have already started. Most others open in earnest next week, with the Power Five all kicking off on either March 12 or 13.

While some programs head into these events hoping to improve their seeding, others are eyeing one of the last four berths in the NCAA tournament's field of 68. If a handful of programs on the bubble can't pull out some big wins, they'll find themselves on the outside when the Big Dance begins.

These 10 teams in particular have a ton riding on upcoming outcomes.

They aren't necessarily the squads we think will perform worst in their conferences. Teams without any hope of making March Madness don't have much to lose, even if they perform poorly in their brief postseason appearances.

Instead, these are the ones that need a lot to go right in order to emerge from their conference tournaments without biggest-loser labels.