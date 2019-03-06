Humboldt Hockey Team Heading to Playoffs 11 Months After Deadly Crash Killed 16

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Less than a year after a devastating team bus crash killed 16 people and injured 13 more, the Humboldt Broncos are heading to the playoffs.

The Broncos finished in sixth place in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and will play the Estevan Bruins when postseason play opens March 15.

"It will be a tough series," interim coach Scott Barney told the Canadian Press (via Sportsnet). "They've got a great team down there. They've got a lot of older, veteran players who have a lot of experience."

Two players who survived the crash returned to the team in 2018-19. Ten players died in the April 6 crash that was caused by a semitruck driver failing to yield and colliding with a bus carrying Humboldt players and staff.

"I don't think many of us knew what we were getting ourselves into coming into the year—just with what happened and with so many new players being on the same team and not playing together, it was a bit of a learning curve," center Michael Clarke said.

