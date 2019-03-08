Ranking the Top 10 NFL Players Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

0 of 10

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Every offseason, a handful of NFL teams move stars via trade. This has become more of a trend in recent years, as Khalil Mack, Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib all got flipped last offseason alone.

NFL teams seem to be more open to trading than ever, which makes the offseason especially exciting.

With the new league year and free agency rapidly approaching, let's look at the top players who could be traded this offseason. These players are on the market for a variety of reasons, but they're ranked here based on how much trade buzz they've been generating.

Going from the least to most likely, the following players could be on the move over the coming days, weeks and months.