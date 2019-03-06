Charles Barkley: Kyrie Irving 'One of the Most Miserable People I've Ever Seen'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving is going through a rough patch with the Boston Celtics, but TNT analyst Charles Barkley apparently doesn't feel sorry for the All-Star.

Barkley provided his thoughts on the point guard on ESPN's Get Up:

He said that Irving brought his problems upon himself by leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and going to Boston.

"When you a star—and I've been a star—you get all the credit, but you get all the blame," Barkley added.

The Celtics were considered the favorite to win the East this season after reaching the conference finals last year, but the squad has struggled with consistency. Even after Tuesday's surprising win over the Golden State Warriors, they are still just 39-26 and in fifth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Irving hasn't hid his emotions over the past few months.

As TMZ Sports noted, the veteran recently complained about photographers taking pictures of him on the way to the stadium.

He also told reporters that he only wanted to focus on basketball.

"I didn't really come into this game to be cameras in my face, be famous, be a celebrity, whatever embodies that," Irving said Monday, per Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com. "It's a little hard for me. I wanted those things when I was younger, but now...I just want to play basketball at a very high level."

Irving has won a championship alongside LeBron James, but the pressure has clearly grown now that he is out of his former teammate's shadow.