Steelers Rumors: Ex-Rams LB Mark Barron Agrees to 2-Year, $12M Contract

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 17, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Inside linebacker Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron has reportedly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the AFC North team agreed to sign him to a two-year, $12 million deal.

The 29-year-old was cut by the Rams on March 8. The decision came just over a month after he started for L.A. in Super Bowl LIII. The former No. 7 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 was just three years into his five-year, $45 million contract with the Rams.

However, the move saved L.A. $6.33 million in cap space, per Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic.

While Barron appeared in 12 games for the Rams in 2018, last season was the converted linebacker's weakest statistically—60 tackles, one pass deflection—of his career. He missed the first four games of the season because of an Achilles injury, and he has struggled with several injuries throughout his career.

In 2019, Barron will fit into a 3-4 defensive scheme alongside T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, among others.

