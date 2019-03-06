MLB Rumors: Astros Interested in Re-Signing Dallas Keuchel; Phillies Involved

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

With just three weeks remaining before Opening Day, the market for Dallas Keuchel appears to be taking shape.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Houston Astros remain in touch with Keuchel about re-signing the 2015 American League Cy Young winner.

Heyman added the Philadelphia Phillies are also interested, but they prefer a short-term deal.

Keuchel, along with closer Craig Kimbrel, are the two most prominent free agents still available. The southpaw started this offseason hoping to secure a five-year deal, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

It's unclear how strong the interest is on Houston's part to re-sign Keuchel. ESPN.com's Buster Olney reported Monday the two sides hadn't engaged in "recent weeks."

The Phillies have already handed out two big free-agent contracts, giving Andrew McCutchen $50 million over three years and Bryce Harper $330 million over 13 years. They have $16.6 million available this season before hitting the luxury-tax threshold, per Spotrac.

Keuchel was one of the most prominent starting pitchers hitting the open market last winter. He posted a 3.74 ERA, but allowed an MLB-high 211 hits in 204.2 innings with the Astros in 2018.