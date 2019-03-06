Manchester United Shock PSG 3-1, Advance to Champions League Quarter-Finals

Manchester United Shock PSG 3-1, Advance to Champions League Quarter-FinalsMarch 6, 2019
Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday to sensationally overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring inside two minutes for United, who were missing 10 outfield players through injury and suspension, when he latched onto a careless pass across the back from Thilo Kehrer and rounded Gianluigi Buffon to score.
PSG quickly responded and restored their two-goal lead 10 minutes later when Kylian Mbappe picked out Juan Bernat to finish from close range.
Against the run of play, United hit back on the half-hour mark when Buffon spilled an awkward shot from Marcus Rashford straight into the path of Lukaku.
Angel Di Maria thought he'd equalised when he beat David De Gea with a deft chip early in the second half, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside, while Bernat hit the post late on.
PSG were made to rue their failure to grab a second goal when Presnel Kimpembe was controversially penalised for a handball in injury time following a VAR review, and Rashford smashed home the resulting spot-kick.
PSG Deserved UCL Exit
The Parisians will feel harshly done by after the controversial VAR decision went against them with just two minutes remaining, as Kimpembe was sanctioned despite facing away from the ball:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
THE UNTHINKABLE HAS HAPPENED! Marcus Rashford converts from the spot after VAR awards the visitors a late, late penalty! Man Utd are through, PSG are out. Unbelievable! 😱 https://t.co/03NMqxQUj6
With many feeling the decision to award United a penalty was the wrong call, there was sympathy for PSG:
Ben Hayward @bghayward
Just don't see how that's a penalty, even in slow motion. Soon we'll have players aiming shots at opponents' arms. Ridiculous decision and PSG can feel very hard done by there... #PSGMU #UCL
Daniel Garb @DanielGarb
That’s not what VAR is designed for. That’s hardly a howler. Shambolic decision.
However, the hosts should have been well out of sight by then having dominated much of the contest, but once again nerves got to them on the biggest stage.
Both of United's first-half goals came from glaring PSG errors:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
WHAT. A. START! 🔥 Man Utd needed an early goal... And Romelu Lukaku has delivered! https://t.co/DCvmVEV1Lh
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Oh no, Gigi 🙈 Buffon fails to hold Rashford's dipping shot from long range and Lukaku is there to take advantage! https://t.co/ejoaOu4lJY
The Parisians may have been missing Neymar and Edinson Cavani—who was brought on as a last-minute substitute—but they were against a Red Devils side missing many of their best players and had a 2-0 lead.
Their exit was the talk of Twitter, with many feeling their defeat was self-inflicted:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
#PSG are surely the biggest bottlers in Champions League history. All that money spent by current regime and not reached one semi-final, let alone winning the thing.
Andy West @andywest01
You've got to hand it to PSG for inventing incredibly creative ways of getting themselves knocked out of the Champions League. God knows how they'll ever top this one.
Rich Allen 🇨🇵⭐⭐🇨🇵 @rich_allen85
So whilst it wasn't a penalty, PSG should never have been in a position where that mattered. The players they had and they blew it. Yet again questions have to be asked internally and upwardly in the club. #PSGMU
PSG's history of Champions League failure continues to make for difficult reading from their perspective:
Squawka Football @Squawka
PSG are the first side in Champions League history to fail to progress after a 3+ goal first-leg lead in a knockout match *AND* a 2+ goal lead after playing the first leg at home. On the wrong side of the record books... again. https://t.co/1k9QyzUJKp
Although success in Ligue 1 is all but guaranteed, their campaign will yet again feel like a failure, and they have only themselves to blame.
Lukaku Should Be United's Main Man
The Belgian has come in for plenty of criticism during his time at Old Trafford, this season especially after he endured a poor start to the campaign under Jose Mourinho.
The criticism he has received is, at times, understandable—his first touch, in particular, can be frustrating.
However, he has firmly rediscovered his confidence under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has now scored three consecutive braces.
The 25-year-old pounced on the two opportunities that came his way, showing the predatory instincts that separate him from his team-mates.
Opta's Duncan Alexander put his exploits in perspective, while fellow statistician Dave O'Brien demonstrated Lukaku's impressive ability with both feet:
Duncan Alexander @oilysailor
Lukaku with more goals in eight days than Alexis Sanchez has scored in his entire spell at United.
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Romelu Lukaku’s last six goals: ⚽️ Right foot vs. Crystal Palace ⚽️ Left foot vs. Crystal Palace ⚽️ Right foot vs. Southampton ⚽️ Right foot vs. Southampton ⚽️ Left foot vs. PSG ⚽️ Left foot vs. PSG Ambipedal. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/fDq1bcRYQe
Alexis Sanchez is the only player in United's squad who comes close to Lukaku's career total of 232 goals for club and country, but he's five years older and still falls short.
The Chilean netted 30 goals in his final full season at Arsenal, but he has been a shadow of that player at Old Trafford, so in terms of goalscoring, there's no one as effective in front of goal as Lukaku.
Rashford could become as prolific in time, but he's still only 21.
The pair are capable of dovetailing together quite well up front, so there's room for both of them in the side, but despite his limitations, Lukaku should be their main man in and around the penalty area.
What's Next?
United have progressed to the quarter-finals, which will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17, following the draw on March 15. On the domestic front, United travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, while PSG take on Dijon in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.
What. A. Photo. 😵
Barca-bound De Jong trolls Modric & Vinicius