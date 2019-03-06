U.S. Bank Stadium to Use $4.6 Million Curtains to Block Sun at 2019 Final Four

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Millions of dollars' worth of curtains are being used to block out natural light at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis ahead of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament's Final Four.

According to Mara Klecker of the Star Tribune, $4.6 million in heavy, gray curtains are being installed as a "darkening solution."

Preventing sunlight from entering the area is needed to keep the lighting consistent, which requires U.S. Bank Stadium officials to eliminate one of the features that the venue is best known for.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    KU's Big 12 Streak Snapped 😱

    Kansas' 14-yr Big 12 title streak is over

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    KU's Big 12 Streak Snapped 😱

    Kansas' 14-yr Big 12 title streak is over

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Can UVa Avenge the Most Embarrassing Tourney Loss Ever?

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Can UVa Avenge the Most Embarrassing Tourney Loss Ever?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 4 Duke Holds Off Wake Forest

    RJ sets Duke freshman season scoring record

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 4 Duke Holds Off Wake Forest

    RJ sets Duke freshman season scoring record

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Landing Spots for 2019's Top Forward Jaden McDaniels 🔮

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Landing Spots for 2019's Top Forward Jaden McDaniels 🔮

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report