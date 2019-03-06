U.S. Bank Stadium to Use $4.6 Million Curtains to Block Sun at 2019 Final Four

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Millions of dollars' worth of curtains are being used to block out natural light at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis ahead of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament's Final Four.

According to Mara Klecker of the Star Tribune, $4.6 million in heavy, gray curtains are being installed as a "darkening solution."

Preventing sunlight from entering the area is needed to keep the lighting consistent, which requires U.S. Bank Stadium officials to eliminate one of the features that the venue is best known for.

