Angels Contacted MLB About Bryce Harper Recruiting Mike Trout to Phillies

The Los Angeles Angels have contacted Major League Baseball to discuss whether newly signed Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper engaged in tampering by making public statements about Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

According to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times, Angels general manager Billy Eppler said the following on the matter in a text message: "We've been in touch with MLB, and we have no further comment at this time."

After signing a record 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies last week, Harper appeared on SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia and said, "If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you're crazy."

Harper also said: "For me, I can be able to talk to Trout, or whoever it is, big-name free agent or whoever wants to come to Philly or is thinking about coming to Philly, I can say, 'Hey, this is the place to be. This is where the fans are great, ownership understands it, our manager is awesome.'"

While there is some gray area when it comes to tampering, Torres noted that recruiting players who are under contract—even hypothetically—can result in punishment from MLB, such as a fine.

Most recently and notably, MLB sent a warning letter to then-Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz in 2016 for talking about his hope that starting pitcher Jose Fernandez and slugger Edwin Encarnacion would join the Red Sox.

As a native of Vineland, New Jersey, Trout is familiar with the Philadelphia area, and he grew up a Phillies fan.

He has since developed into the best all-around player in baseball. Over his eight-year career, Trout has been named an All-Star seven times and won two American League MVP awards while finishing second four additional times.

Last season, Trout hit .312 with 39 home runs, 79 RBI and 24 stolen bases while walking an AL-high 122 times.

With the signing of Harper—a one-time National League MVP in his own right—the Phillies are looking to end a seven-year playoff drought in 2019.

If the Phillies manage to sign Trout after the 2020 season as well, it is difficult to envision them being anything other than a World Series front-runner, provided the rest of their roster remains largely intact.