Lille Manager Christophe Galtier Says Avoiding Nicolas Pepe Sale 'Difficult'

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has said it will be "difficult" for the club to keep hold of star forward Nicolas Pepe beyond the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been the key man behind a remarkable season for Lille. Having been embroiled in a relegation battle in Ligue 1 last term, they sit in second spot after 27 games in 2018-19, five points clear of Lyon in third.

Speaking about Pepe, Galtier conceded it will be a challenge to keep him at the club if he continues scoring at such an impressive rate, per Lluis Bou of Sport:

"It's difficult to keep these type of players in out league. When the biggest clubs in Europe call you, it's really complicated.

"If Nicolas keeps going like this and improves his statistics by the end of the season, he will be on the shortlist of all of Europe's big clubs.

"The player's desire is also important. I am sure that, if the moment comes, everything will be very transparent. We will all try to find the best solution possible."

It appears any deal for the player will be costly. Lille president Gerard Lopez told Canal Plus (h/t Jake Polden of the Daily Mirror) that offers of €50 million (£43 million) have been rejected already.

"In England, there are clubs," he said. "We have had offers worth €50 million. We will not sell for less, we have even refused a €50 million bid. We had an offer from China worth €80 million with an astronomical salary, but he didn't want to go."

So far this season, Pepe has hit the back of the net on 16 occasions in Ligue 1, and he has notched eight assists. Unsurprisingly, he has been linked with a number of high-profile outfits, with Bou noting Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all made their interest known.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the player, per Dom Farrell of Goal.

After moving to Lille in the summer of 2017, Pepe enjoyed a fine first season at the club, scoring 13 goals in league matches. In the current campaign, he's stepped up his level again in terms of goalscoring and overall performance.

He's on a relatively short goal drought, although it's the longest run he's had without netting for Lille:

Prior to that, he was named as the division's best player in February:

Pepe has played as both a centre-forward and from the left flank this season. Regardless, he's been able to make an impression on matches, with his speed, quick feet and physicality too much for many opponents to handle.

The versatility and blend of attributes he possesses make Pepe a brilliant outlet for Galtier's side. As a left-footed player who tends to be at his best cutting in from the right flank, he'd also offer a different threat for a number of elite clubs.