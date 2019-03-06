Chad Johnson Joins Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman in FCFL as a Team Owner

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson has become the latest big-name star to join the Fan Controlled Football League.

Johnson will become a team owner and Fan Captain in the league that allows players to run teams, make roster decisions and even call plays, according to a press release provided to Bleacher Report.

He joins fellow NFL players Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman as team owners, along with recording artist Prince Royce.

The league will broadcast its games on Twitch, which could be an advantage for Johnson thanks to his experience with the online community.

"I was one of the first athletes to be active on social media, and I'm already streaming on Twitch," Johnson said. "This platform was built for guys like me who love football, love gaming and have the type of fans that will kick ass, all the way to the championship—ya hear that, Beast Mode and Sherman?"

The 41-year-old will be responsible for creating a brand for his team as well as helping the fans make the key decisions necessary to win games.

FCFL CEO Sohrob Farudi noted the player's following could be a positive addition for the league:

"Not gonna lie, with Ochocinco already being an active gamer, he may have a slight advantage over the other Captains, bringing along all of his digital fans on the ride to a championship. Having once been named the 'most influential athlete on social media,' Chad knows how to engage with fans and that's what's at the heart of this league. We're building this for the fans."

Johnson, who wore jersey No. 85, went by "Ochocinco" during his playing career and was one of the most well-known players in the NFL. Not only was he a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, but he also grabbed the attention of fans with his end-zone celebrations and other theatrics.

He hasn't played in the NFL since 2011 but still has an active following on social media thanks in part to his love for video games. This makes him perfect for a league that referred to itself as "like Madden in real life" on its official website.

There will be eight total teams in the league, which will always be played in a central location instead of representing different cities. The other four owners are still to be announced.