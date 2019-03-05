Trae Young: Size Doesn't Matter 'When You're the Most Dangerous Person' on Court

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who measured at 6'½'' without shoes at the 2018 NBA combine, isn't concerned about his smaller stature on the professional level.

"You can say what you want to about size, but when you're the most dangerous person on the court, it doesn't matter," Young told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports on Tuesday. "Size was never a factor growing up. College, I faced the same criticism. In the NBA, same thing."

There's no denying Young has been the most dangerous player on the court almost every night lately. The 20-year-old just averaged 40.3 points over a three-game stretch from Feb. 25 to March 1 and is posting 24.4 points on 45.8 percent shooting since Jan. 26.

Young has also made 43.1 percent of his three-pointers during that span, which is an impressive feat considering he's not shy about taking shots from 30 or more feet.

The Hawks' floor general has now re-entered the NBA Rookie of the Year race with the presumptive favorite Luka Doncic, with the Dallas Mavericks star dropping 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Doncic is the better overall player right now, but there isn't a more proficient first-year scorer than Young, who has posted four games of 35 or more points.

He is the star of an inexperienced but promising Hawks team that could be a perennial playoff participant for the next decade. Having a player who can casually pull up from beyond the half-court logo helps, but the Hawks also have power forward John Collins, who is posting 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in his second NBA season.

Those two can make the Hawks one of the East's most dangerous teams in the not-too-distant future.