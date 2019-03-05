LB Mark Barron Reportedly Released by Rams After 5 Seasons

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2019

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams released linebacker Mark Barron on Tuesday, a cost-cutting move that will save them more than $7 million on their 2019 salary cap. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, with Adam Caplan noting that Barron had a $3 million roster bonus due March 15.

Barron, 29, recorded 60 tackles and one sack in 12 games during the 2018 season. He was set to have a $9.7 million cap hold in 2019, and the Rams will only incur a $2 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

The Rams had $28.8 million in cap space before cutting Barron. Pro Football Focus labeled Barron a "liability" on the Rams' otherwise stellar defense each of the last two seasons; Barron's struggled to stay fully healthy and not been as productive as expected when on the field.

Barron should nonetheless see a healthy market after he clears waivers. Teams looking to get an early start on free agency could target Barron hoping to get their middle linebacker situation sorted out before the beginning of the league year.

The Rams could look to make a splash in the open market for Barron's replacement or find one in April's draft. They could earmark some of the money saved by releasing him to re-sign Jared Goff to a long-term contract extension or retain free agents like Ndamukong Suh.

A 2012 first-round pick, Barron spent his first three seasons in Tampa Bay before a five-year stint with the Rams. He's started 93 of his 104 career games.

Related

    Casserly Says Kyler Feedback 'Worst' He's Ever Gotten

    'He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good.'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Casserly Says Kyler Feedback 'Worst' He's Ever Gotten

    'He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good.'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Casserly: Rosen Being Shopped by Cards

    Another team has reportedly confirmed that Arizona is shopping the QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Casserly: Rosen Being Shopped by Cards

    Another team has reportedly confirmed that Arizona is shopping the QB

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pats Won't Tag Top FAs

    Gostkowski, Trey Flowers and Trent Brown could potentially leave New England this offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Won't Tag Top FAs

    Gostkowski, Trey Flowers and Trent Brown could potentially leave New England this offseason

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Gordon Training with Olympic Gold Medalist

    Gordon is training alongside Tim Montgomery six times a week at the NUMA Speed facility in Gainesville, Florida.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Gordon Training with Olympic Gold Medalist

    Gordon is training alongside Tim Montgomery six times a week at the NUMA Speed facility in Gainesville, Florida.

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report