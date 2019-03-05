LB Mark Barron Reportedly Released by Rams After 5 Seasons

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams released linebacker Mark Barron on Tuesday, a cost-cutting move that will save them more than $7 million on their 2019 salary cap.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, with Adam Caplan noting that Barron had a $3 million roster bonus due March 15.

Barron, 29, recorded 60 tackles and one sack in 12 games during the 2018 season. He was set to have a $9.7 million cap hold in 2019, and the Rams will only incur a $2 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

The Rams had $28.8 million in cap space before cutting Barron. Pro Football Focus labeled Barron a "liability" on the Rams' otherwise stellar defense each of the last two seasons; Barron's struggled to stay fully healthy and not been as productive as expected when on the field.

Barron should nonetheless see a healthy market after he clears waivers. Teams looking to get an early start on free agency could target Barron hoping to get their middle linebacker situation sorted out before the beginning of the league year.

The Rams could look to make a splash in the open market for Barron's replacement or find one in April's draft. They could earmark some of the money saved by releasing him to re-sign Jared Goff to a long-term contract extension or retain free agents like Ndamukong Suh.

A 2012 first-round pick, Barron spent his first three seasons in Tampa Bay before a five-year stint with the Rams. He's started 93 of his 104 career games.