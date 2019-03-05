Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior Injured in 1st Half of Real Madrid vs. Ajax

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid lost Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior to first-half injuries in the UEFA Champions League, with Ajax in control of the last-16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday.

Gareth Bale replaced Vazquez after 29 minutes, with Vinicius going off six minutes later.

Los Blancos trailed 2-0 at half-time in the second leg. Ajax hold a 3-2 aggregate advantage going into the second half.

It was a disastrous first half for the hosts as the tie quickly slipped away from them.

Hakim Ziyech captured a shock lead for the visitors after just seven minutes, and the home fans were in stunned silence as David Neres doubled the advantage on the night after 18 minutes.

The Madrid crowd soon started to voice their disdain as their team struggled to create chances, but Bale did come close to pulling one back soon after coming on.

Vinicius has proved to be a rising star in the Spanish capital. His creativity was missed as Ajax turned the screw.