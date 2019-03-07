Odds for Each CBB Bubble Team Making March Madness Pre-Conference Tourneys

0 of 8

It is officially bubble-popping season in men's college basketball.

With barely a week remaining until Selection Sunday, every win feels like a big one and every loss feels even bigger. And with the major-conference tournaments on the horizon, the bubble pressure is getting intense.

What are the chances that each of the current bubble teams makes the cut?

Based on a combination of resumes, seeding in the Bracket Matrix and the remaining schedules, we've placed tournament odds on the teams currently among the last four in and the first four out.

Please also keep in mind that if one or more among Gonzaga, Nevada, Wofford and Buffalo lose in their conference tournaments—or if a team like DePaul or Rutgers comes out of nowhere to steal a bid by winning a major-conference tournament—then the at-large pool shrinks. It's not likely, but it's possible that none of these eight teams get in. That is factored into the moneyline odds (+200 means bet $100 to win $200).

The following teams are listed in ascending order of percent chance to get in, beginning with Creighton as the long shot and ending with Seton Hall as the one most likely to make the Big Dance.