Predicting Early Landing Spot Odds for Each Star 2019-20 MLB Free Agent

0 of 10

Associated Press

With stars such as Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel still available on Major League Baseball's current free-agent market, perhaps it's a bit soon to look ahead to next winter's market.

Well, we did it anyway.

Ahead are predictions for where the top 10 free agents—a list that, in case anyone missed it, no longer includes Nolan Arenado—set to hit the market after 2019 will ultimately end up. These are based on where teams will have needs, as well as on the general state of their long-term books.

We'll count down to the best free agent next winter's market should have to offer.