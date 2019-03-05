Lakers News: LeBron James 'Not Sitting Games' Amid LA's Struggles

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James said early Tuesday morning after the Los Angeles Lakers fell 113-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers that he has no interest in resting down the stretch regardless of the Lakers' position in the standings.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James noted: "That would take a lot of convincing from [head coach] Luke [Walton] on up. Unless I'm hurt, I'm not sitting games."

The Lakers are 5.5 contests out of the final Western Conference playoff spot, as they sit in 10th place at 30-34. Making a run to the postseason is possible, but time is running out for L.A. to end its five-year playoff drought.

While James doesn't want to sit while healthy, he acknowledged that doing so is likely to be discussed soon: "That conversation hasn't occurred, but I'm sure it can happen soon. ... You kind of look at the rest of the games, and look at the percentages of what's going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense for not only me but the team itself as well."

The 34-year-old James has missed 18 games this season, most of which came because of a groin injury suffered Christmas Day. He's been productive, though, averaging 27.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest.

If the Lakers' playoff chances become even slimmer in the coming weeks, it might behoove all parties involved to get LeBron some rest.

For one, sitting James would improve the Lakers' draft lottery odds, and they can use the resulting pick for themselves or trade to acquire another superstar such as Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also, LeBron has played a ton over the past several years, having reached the NBA Finals in eight consecutive seasons with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Because of that, there is more wear and tear on his body than the average NBA player.

Even if the Lakers do squeak into the playoffs, they likely won't make a deep run. L.A. would almost certainly face a team like the Warriors or Denver Nuggets in the first round, and the Lakers don't appear equipped to beat those squads.

James understandably doesn't want to sit by and watch if he is able to play, but there is a bigger picture that the Lakers organization has to keep in mind. L.A. has a chance to be something special next season if it can trade for Davis or sign an impact free agent such as Kawhi Leonard.

If James suffers a significant injury in a relatively meaningless game, then all of that goes out the window. Continuing to start LeBron makes sense for as long as the Lakers are in playoff contention, but if and when they are eliminated, the organization's decision-makers would be wise to push LeBron toward rest.