Ex-Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel Announces Transfer to Arkansas

Quarterback Nick Starkel is moving from one SEC West team to another.

On Monday, the former Texas A&M Aggies signal-caller tweeted he will transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks:

Ben Kercheval of CBSSports.com noted Starkel is expected to graduate in May, which would make him immediately eligible to play during the 2019 campaign. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and figures to compete with former SMU quarterback Ben Hicks—who also transferred to Arkansas—for the starting spot.

Starkel arrived at Texas A&M as a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and started the 2017 campaign as a starter. However, he suffered an ankle injury in the opener against the UCLA Bruins and was unable to return until October.

He ultimately appeared in seven games in 2017 and completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,793 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He impressed in a Belk Bowl loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with 499 passing yards, four touchdowns and one pick.

Despite the head-turning finish to the prior season, Starkel lost the quarterback competition to Kellen Mond entering the 2018 campaign under new head coach Jimbo Fisher.

He had just 22 passing attempts with one touchdown and zero interceptions last year.

He heads to an Arkansas program in need of a jolt after finishing a combined 6-18 the last two seasons. The Razorbacks haven't won double-digit games since 2011 but at least have multiple quarterbacks with experience competing for playing time entering the 2019 season.