Report: Will Smith to Play Venus and Serena Williams' Dad in 'King Richard'

A potential new movie could feature Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams in a story of the tennis stars' upbringing.

According to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline, Zach Baylin has written a spec script for a film entitled King Richard.

The story reportedly chronicles Williams raising two future star tennis players from Compton, California. Venus and Serena have gone on to win 30 combined Grand Slam individual championships and 14 doubles titles with each other.

Although Baylin still needs to sell the script in order for it to get made, attaching a star like Smith could go a long way. Creative Artists Agency represents Smith and is also selling the script.