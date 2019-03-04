Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Monday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Todd Korol/Getty Images

The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier moved into its third day Monday at Westoba Place in Brandon, Manitoba.

Skip Brad Gushue and Team Canada are on track for a third successive title. They opened with a 7-6 win over Ontario on Saturday and defeated Northwest Territories 7-5 on Sunday. Canada had a pair of games Monday, facing off with British Columbia in Draw 6 and taking on Alberta in Draw 8.

Northern Ontario has gotten off to a blistering start, winning all three of its games by a combined score of 25-7 entering Monday.

Here's a brief recap of Monday's action and a look at Tuesday's schedule.

Monday Results

Draw 6

Alberta def. New Brunswick, 12-7

Nova Scotia def. Northwest Territories, 6-5

Ontario def. Nunavut, 9-2

Canada def. British Columbia, 10-4

Draw 7

Saskatchewan def. Quebec, 8-6

Wild Card def. Newfoundland and Labrador, 10-5

Yukon def. Manitoba, 7-6

Northern Ontario def. Prince Edward Island, 10-4

Draw 8 (8 p.m. ET)

Northwest Territories vs. Ontario

New Brunswick vs. British Columbia

Canada vs. Alberta

Nunavut vs. Nova Scotia

Tuesday Schedule

Draw 9 (10 a.m. ET)

Manitoba vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Quebec vs. Prince Edward Island

Saskatchewan vs. Northern Ontario

Yukon vs. Wild Card

Draw 10 (3 p.m. ET)

Alberta vs. British Columbia

Ontario vs. Nova Scotia

Northwest Territories vs. Nunavut

Canada vs. New Brunswick

Draw 11 (8 p.m. ET)

Quebec vs. Wild Card

Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba

Prince Edward Island vs. Yukon

Saskatchewan vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Monday Recap

Draw 6

Blowouts were the theme in Draw 6.

Both Ontario and Canada had their victories wrapped up after the eighth end. Ontario handed Nunavut its third straight defeat, 9-2, while Canada prevailed 10-4 against British Columbia, handing B.C. its first loss of the Brier.

Alberta also got six points in the final two ends to pull away from New Brunswick. New Brunswick led entering the ninth end but lost 12-7.

Nova Scotia and Northwest Territories went down to the wire, though. Nova Scotia got two points in the eighth end to take a 5-3 lead. Northwest Territories responded with two points in the ninth end to tie things up at five.

Draw 7

Fans in Manitoba may be losing hope of seeing their squad win the Brier on home soil.

Manitoba lost 9-8 to the Wild Card team during Sunday's night session and followed up with a 7-6 defeat to Yukon in Draw 7.

"It's just curling, but it's more than that," Manitoba skip Mike McEwen said, per the Canadian Press (via TSN). "Yeah, we're amateur athletes, but this is my life. It helps support my family. There's a lot that goes into this so this is tough when these things happen. It's like a job demotion or something like that. It's not good."



Saskatchewan also pulled off an impressive comeback against Quebec. Quebec led 6-5 heading into the eighth end. Saskatchewan then earned one point apiece over the final three ends to walk away with an 8-6 win.

The full schedule and standings for the Tim Hortons Brier are available on Curling.ca.