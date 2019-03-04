Brazil Tennis Open Replaces Ball Kids with Ball Dogs

Brazil Tennis Open Replaces Ball Kids with Ball DogsMarch 4, 2019
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues
Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia
Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym
CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Makur Maker Is 7-Ft Recruit with Guard-Like Handles
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
For the fourth year in a row, ball kids at the Brasil Open were replaced by adoptable shelter dogs. The dogs play a key role on the court. Watch the video above for more about the good dogs that made their debut at this year's tournament.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Dan Evans Says He Threw Away His Tennis Career. He’s Trying to Get It Back.