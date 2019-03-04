Brazil Tennis Open Replaces Ball Kids with Ball Dogs

For the fourth year in a row, ball kids at the Brasil Open were replaced by adoptable shelter dogs. The dogs play a key role on the court. Watch the video above for more about the good dogs that made their debut at this year's tournament.

    

