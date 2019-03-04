Dwayne Haskins Rumors: QB 'Impressed' Giants During Meeting at NFL Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Giants might have found their next quarterback.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins "impressed" the Giants when he met with them Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

As Raanan noted, the meeting could be "more important than what he did on the field" during workouts.

The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft and could be seeking Eli Manning's future replacement in the first round.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Haskins is not only the No. 1 quarterback in the class, but he is also the most NFL-ready player at the position.

The Buckeye broke out in 2018 while finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting. After redshirting in 2016 and seeing limited playing time in 2017, he finished with 50 passing touchdowns and 4,831 yards, completing 70 percent of his passes.

This could be a perfect addition for the Giants, who passed on selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 selection last year and drafted running back Saquon Barkley instead.

While Manning could return as the team's starter in 2019, there is no denying the need to find a successor for the 38-year-old veteran. With just eight wins over the last two years combined, a change could come quickly.

Depending on what happens with the first few picks, New York could land the next face of the franchise in Haskins at No. 6.