Rennes vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League Match

After an absorbing north London derby in the Premier League on Saturday, Arsenal's focus will shift to European commitments on Thursday, when they travel to Rennes in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

In the previous round, the Gunners had to come from behind to progress against BATE Borisov. Since losing the first leg of that tie, manager Unai Emery has watched his team go on a fine run, and they were unlucky not to take all three points in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Rennes represent a favourable draw for Arsenal, as they sit in 10th in Ligue 1. However, they produced a brilliant display to eliminate Real Betis in the previous round and can't be taken lightly.

Date: Thursday, March 7

Time: 5:55 p.m. (GMT), 12:55 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), BR Live (U.S.)

Preview

Having missed a stoppage-time penalty that would have seen them beat their biggest rivals away from home, it was no surprise that Arsenal supporters were disappointed after the 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Still, it's important there is some recognition for a fine performance from the Gunners and an appreciation of the run they have been on since their loss to BATE in the Europa League.

As of late, the team have showcased defensive solidity, tenacity in midfield and a spark up front. Emery has also given the Gunners tactical flexibility, which will be important if they are to progress in this tournament.

Gunnerblog's James McNicholas praised the big decisions Emery made in what was an important game:

The senior players who weren't involved on Saturday are likely to get their chance in France, as the manager seeks to keep his players fresh in pursuit of domestic and European aims.

Still, with just 16 teams remaining in the competition, Arsenal fans may start to see this competition as a priority. After all, not only has Emery won this prize on three occasions previously, a piece of silverware and UEFA Champions League qualification for next season would be a major boost.

Getting through this clash will not be easy, though. Per Get French Football News, there's huge anticipation ahead of this game for Rennes:

Although they've been inconsistent domestically, the Ligue 1 outfit have hit impressive heights in Europe this season.

In Rennes' last outing in the competition, they produced arguably the performance of the round, as they won 3-1 at Betis after a 3-3 draw in the first leg on home soil.

Hatem Ben Arfa will be a familiar face to Arsenal supporters and is a player capable of changing a game with his ability. They also have one of Ligue 1's most exciting rising stars on their books in Ismaila Sarr:

Rennes are blessed with a number of enigmatic attackers the Gunners will need to be wary of. If they can stop the service to the likes of Ben Arfa and Sarr, they are players who can quickly get frustrated.

There has been a burgeoning cohesion and confidence about Arsenal in recent weeks, with the team seemingly sparked into life by that BATE loss. After seeing off an early flurry from the hosts here, they will find a way to victory.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Arsenal