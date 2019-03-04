NFL Rumors: Jets 'Undeniably' Favorites for Le'Veon Bell; Tevin Coleman Targeted

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The New York Jets appear to have a leg up in the chase for Le'Veon Bell.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported the Jets are "undeniably the favorite" for the free-agent running back. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also considered contenders for Bell's services.

Bell, 27, sat out the entire 2018 season after refusing to sign his franchise tag with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He forfeited $14.5 million in the process.

