UFC 236: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Atlanta

On the evening of April 13, the lightweight division will have a new (interim) champion atop the division.

Suspensions to Conor McGregor and undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov put the lightweight division in a state of uncertainty. Per John Morgan of MMAJunkie.com, Nurmagomedov will be eligible to return on July 6. However, he will observe Ramadan and take a break during that time.

With Nurmagomedov on the shelf until the fall, the UFC decided it was time for an interim title. The rightful choice for the honor would have been Tony Ferguson, the current No. 1-ranked lightweight contender.

According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, Ferguson turned down the opportunity. The other fighter chosen was the reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway.

Holloway accepted the fight. But the UFC needed opposition. Next up after Ferguson was the No. 3-ranked contender Dustin Poirier.

That's how we got here.

And after the dust settles, fans should be excited that they will get an incredibly high-level fight setting up a major title unification later in the year.

Holloway has developed into a phenomenal fighter. Battering and outclassing Jose Aldo is all the proof to that pudding. Meanwhile, Poirier has been undefeated since 2017 with four wins to his credit, including three straight TKO stoppages.

These are two warriors who perform at a high level. It is what a title fight should be and will be regardless of the interim tag.

Fans will get their money's worth with Holloway and Poirier. Often times the word fireworks is overused, but that is exactly what they will deliver inside the Octagon in the main event. It is a fight worthy of much ballyhoo. We could be looking at a Fight of the Year contender in Atlanta.