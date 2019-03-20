What's Next for Kofi Kingston After Painful Loss and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The March 19 edition of SmackDown Live will be remembered primarily for one moment, the run of Kofi Kingston in an impossible gauntlet match. He was forced to fight five men to finally earn a shot at Daniel Bryan, and he did just that.

However, while most savvy wrestling fans expected The New Day leader would survive the gauntlet, few could have expected he would still end up failing as Vince McMahon added a sixth man in Bryan himself, who easily defeated a weary Kofi.

This week's show was all about talent showing they were ready to take the next step in their journey even beyond Kofi's incredible run.

The Miz got a chance to speak his mind on Shane McMahon, presenting a future that may be coming for him as one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown.

After weeks of taunting, The IIconics goaded Sasha Banks and Bayley into appearing on SmackDown and fighting them in a match. The challengers managed to make the most of that opportunity and potentially book a ticket to WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio also earned a chance to prove himself with a contest booked against Samoa Joe for the United States Championship that is not quite as interesting as one would have hoped.

All these were the biggest moments from a jam-packed edition for the blue brand that set the stage for what will come at The Showcase of the Immortals.