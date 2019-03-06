ONE Championship: How to Watch Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Georgiy Kichigin

ONE

The ONE welterweight world title is on the line as champion Zebaztian Kadestam defends his belt for the first time against submission specialist Georgiy Kichigin. Kadestam could very well be considered the underdog in this bout, as Kichigin brings his scintillating 14-match win streak to ONE in this intriguing matchup.

But who are Kadestam and Kichigin? How did they get here? What's on the line for both men?

Here is everything you need to know about Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Georgiy Kichigin.



Where and How to Watch



This event will be held Friday, March 8 at Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Myanmar.



Those in the U.S. can watch the contest for free on B/R Live.

The main card starts at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET, and preceding it is a six-match preliminary card that begins at 6.

The full card stands as follows:

Main Card

• Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Georgiy Kichigin (welterweight world championship)

• Phoe Thaw vs. Yohan Legowo

• Alain Ngalani vs. Mauro Cerilli

• Yoshitaka Naito vs. Rene Catalan

• Toni Tauru vs. Gurdarshan Mangat

• Kenta Yamada vs. Petchmorakot Academy (kickboxing)

• Tial Thang vs. Rin Saroth

• Liam Nolan vs. Enriko Kehl (kickboxing)

Preliminary Card

• Andrei Stoica vs. Tarik Khbabez (kickboxing)

• Lin Heqin vs. Jomary Torres

• Chen Rui vs. Roman Alvarez

• Bozhena Antoniyar vs. Audreylaura Boniface

• Yuta Watanabe vs. Rui Botelho (kickboxing)

• Momotaro vs. Kenny Tse (kickboxing)

Zebaztian Kadestam

Age: 28

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 170 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-4

ONE Record: 3-1

Zebaztian Kadestam has not had a meteoric rise to the top of his respective division like many other ONE champions have.

After defeating veteran Luis Santos in his ONE debut in 2017, Kadestam was subsequently throttled by Ben Askren just four months later. In fairness, Askren moved to the UFC last October and just defeated the No. 6 ranked welterweight Robbie Lawler in the first round last weekend, so it's not like Kadestam lost to an inferior opponent. Still, many began to doubt just how capable the Swede was against the best welterweights the division had to offer.

He put the doubts to rest in 2018, first by defeating Agilan Thani, who was 8-1 at the time, and then passing his biggest test yet and beating undefeated Tyler McGuire last November with a stunning fifth-round knockout for the vacant ONE welterweight belt.

Kadestam is one of the strongest strikers in the promotion, with his last five wins all coming by either knockout or technical knockout. He is not one to take his time and allow the judges to decide a bout, as all but two of his previous fifteen matches ended in a finish. He'll be looking to keep that mindset against Kichigin.

His opponent is a technician on the mat. However, that was also the strength of McGuire during his title match with Kadestam and the latter did very well to stay on his feet and not play into McGuire's strategy. And although Kadestam's bout against Askren didn't go his way, he still came away with plenty of newfound knowledge competing against one of the world's best wrestlers.

Kadestam doesn't seem too fazed by Kichigin's attributes.

“I’m not really worried about the ground or standing," Kadestam told ONE. "I just need to bring my A-game. I can’t make any mistakes—not standing, not in the clinch, not on the ground. I have this title, and I want to keep it forever.”

That's much easier said than done, and Kadestam must now go up against one of the best submission specialists in the world. The questions remains, is his title reign just a fortunate consequence of Ben Askren leaving for the UFC, or does Kadestam have a legitimate chance of holding the belt for an extended period of time?

Georgiy Kichigin

Age: 30

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 171 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 20-5

ONE Record: 0-0

Although he sports a 20-5 record, Georgiy Kichigin has never had the chance to showcase his talents on a grand stage until now.

“It is always exciting to start a new chapter,” Kichigin told ONE. "I‘ve already got a title back in Russia—I became a Fight Nights Global Welterweight Champion—and the next step was to join an international promotion. Being signed to ONE will make me a more popular fighter because its events get broadcast to more than 100 countries in the world.”

Kichigin ran through different promotions in Russia, going undefeated since 2015. He's amassed an impressive 14-match winning streak in the process. Not only that, but ten of those fourteen came by submission, with just two wins coming by judges' decision. Similarly to Kadestam, Kichigin doesn't waste his time in route to victories.

He's always looking for a choke or armbar. Along with his supreme grappling, Kichigin has a natural instinct to control the arms of his opponents while on the mat, avoiding that finishing punch that so many athletes look for. He'll look to do the same against one of ONE's hardest-hitting strikers.

“I am sure he will be pressing me with his striking skills and will use kicks a lot, too. He loves to fight in the stand-up, and I can meet him there,” the 30-year-old told ONE. I think grappling is his weak point, so let’s see if I could exploit that. I am physically stronger than him, and my endurance is better. I’ve previously fought fighters much stronger than him, to be honest. Ideally, I would win this fight in the first or second round."

Yes, ideally any mixed martial arts athlete would love to end a match early. The question remains, can Kichigin back up his talk? He's certainly faced strong opponents in the past, but Kadestam is riding a wave of momentum since defeating two of ONE's better welterweights and earning the title. He cannot be overly concerned on finishing the bout early just to prove a point, especially against an opponent that doesn't mind going behind early on the judges' scorecards.

Prediction

This is an intriguing bout considering Kadestam's history against grappling-oriented opponents. Ben Askren put on a wrestling clinic against him two years ago on his way to a decisive win. However, Kadestam redeemed himself last November against another grappler in Tyler McGuire, forcing him to stay on his feet and avoiding most takedown attempts.

Kichigin isn't on the level that Askren is, but he's more experienced and creative than McGuire.

This should be a riveting contest, but Kichigin will find the victory here. He's a cardio machine and is relentless on the attack, while the Swede is known to wear out quickly when not given enough space to find his strikes. One punch from Kadestam can change the course of this bout very quickly, but look for Kichigin to complete his ONE debut with gold around his waist.

Georgiy Kichigin defeats Zebaztian Kadestam by 3rd round armbar to become the new ONE welterweight world champion.