Lonnie Johnson: Seahawks Put Me in Staring Contest During NFL Combine Interview

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

NFL teams always subject incoming rookies to odd questions and challenges during the NFL Scouting Combine, but one tactic by the Seattle Seahawks this year is a real head-scratcher.

According to NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Lonnie Johnson said the Seahawks made him complete a staring contest during their formal interview. Johnson won after keeping his eyes open for "15, 16 seconds."

Maybe Seattle really believes the adage that eyes are the windows to the soul. Otherwise, it's hard to imagine what anybody would gain by conducting a staring contest with a draft prospect.

The NFL is a copycat league, so just think if the Seahawks select Johnson and he becomes a Pro Bowl-caliber defender. Prospects could face a litany of kids' games. A player might completely tank his draft stock if he doesn't score high enough on "I spy."

On his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Johnson as the 10th-best cornerback in the 2019 draft class.