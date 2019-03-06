Perfect Trade Scenarios to Fix MLB Teams' Fatal Flaws

0 of 30

Associated Press

What if every team in Major League Baseball could solve its biggest problem with a single trade?

Here, we've imagined one oh-so-perfect trade for all 30 MLB teams.

These mostly involve filling contenders' most glaring problems with ideal solutions. Otherwise, it's about how non-contenders and in-between teams can best use the trade market to advance their respective plans.

We only considered trades that hypothetically could be made right now. This also isn't a 30-part grand plan. Each team's plan is individualized, so there will be repeated references to specific players.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.