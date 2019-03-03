Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Sunday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Todd Korol/Getty Images

The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier continues Sunday with the second day of competition featuring four different draws in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Following Saturday's action and Sunday's early draw, Manitoba and Northern Ontario led the way in Group A with two wins. There was a four-way tie in Group B with Alberta, British Columbia, Canada and New Brunswick with 1-0 records.

After that brief opening act, here are the results and standings from Sunday's competition at Westoba Place in Manitoba, Canada.

Sunday's Results

Draw 3

Saskatchewan def. Yukon, 6-5

Northern Ontario def. Newfoundland and Labrador, 8-2

Wild Card def. Prince Edward Island, 14-4

Manitoba def. Quebec, 8-3

Draw 4

Canada def. Northwest Territories, 7-5

British Columbia def. Nunavut, 10-4

Nova Scotia def. New Brunswick, 7-3

Alberta def. Ontario, 8-5

Draw 5 (8 p.m. ET)

Wild Card vs. Manitoba

Prince Edward Island vs. Saskatchewan

Northern Ontario vs. Quebec

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Yukon

Monday Schedule

Draw 6 (10 a.m. ET)

New Brunswick vs. Alberta

Nova Scotia vs. Northwest Territories

Nunavut vs. Ontario

British Columbia vs. Canada

Draw 7 (3 p.m. ET)

Saskatchewan vs. Quebec

Wild Card vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Yukon vs. Manitoba

Northern Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island

Draw 8 (8 p.m. ET)

Northwest Territories vs. Ontario

New Brunswick vs. British Columbia

Canada vs. Alberta

Nunavut vs. Nova Scotia

Sunday Recap

Draw 3

The only drama in the first round of matches Sunday was Saskatchewan's 6-5 win over Yukon. The Saskatchewan squad has split their first two matches with both being decided by one point.

Yukon, which fell to 0-2 in the tournament, was able to get within one thanks to two points in the seventh end. That would be the final points scored by either rink over the final three ends.

None of the other three matches in the third draw were very competitive. Northern Ontario has been the most impressive group thus far, defeating Newfoundland and Labrador by an 8-2 score after an eight-point win over the Wild Card group Saturday.

Speaking of the Wild Card team, it had the biggest win of the Brier thus far over Prince Edward Island. The Karrick Martin-led group was able to dominate on the strength of three four-point ends. Prince Edward Island was held scoreless in six of the eight ends, and three of its four points came in the third end.

Mike McEwen and Manitoba were able to breeze past Quebec thanks to stealing two points in the sixth that increased their lead to 5-1. Manitoba would add insurance points late to walk away with an 8-3 victory.

Draw 4

The defending champions continue to roll, as Canada knocked off the Northwest Territories for its second straight win to start this year's Brier.

Despite the victory, Canada skipper Brad Gushue didn't feel like his team was getting the rock "set up the way we like" throughout the match:

British Columbia kept pace with Canada in Pool B by cruising past Nunavut 10-4. The Nunavut squad led by David St. Louis forfeited after eight ends. It's been a rough two years for St. Louis' team, which has lost all nine of its matches.

After an easy win over Nunavut on Saturday, New Brunswick had no such luck against Nova Scotia. The match was tense through the first five ends with the score tied at three, but Nova Scotia pulled away with single points in each of the next four ends.

Nova Scotia leader Taylor Wayne Ardiel lived up to his title with a team-high 61 points on 18 shots. The team also stole four ends, compared to just one for New Brunswick.

Ontario did something it hasn't done in 23 years following an 8-5 loss to Alberta.

While Scott Chadwick will look for answers to get Ontario back on track, Alberta is off to a 2-0 start in its quest to get back to the final after losing to Canada in 2018.

The full schedule and standings for the Tim Hortons Brier are available via Curling.ca.