NFL Combine 2019 Results: Sunday Highlights, Reaction and Recap

The focus of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine shifted to the defensive side of the ball Sunday in Indianapolis.

The defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to showcase themselves ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

Many eyes were on Ohio State Buckeyes pass-rusher Nick Bosa, who missed most of the 2018 season with a core muscle injury. Bosa's stock hasn't dropped much as a result of the injury, and the combine was an opportunity for him to remind coaches and team executives why he's one of the top players overall.

Michigan's Rashan Gary, Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Mississippi State's Montez Sweat were among the other notable defenders to take part in the combine this weekend.

Below are some of the top performers and a brief recap for the top stars taking part.

40-Yard Dash

Edge-Rushers

Montez Sweat, Mississippi State: 4.41 seconds

Justin Hollins, Oregon: 4.50 seconds

Brian Burns, Florida State: 4.53 seconds

Chase Winovich, Michigan: 4.59 seconds

Jamal Davis, Akron: 4.60 seconds

Defensive Linemen

Rashan Gary, Michigan: 4.58 seconds

Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan: 4.66 seconds

John Cominsky, Charleston: 4.69 seconds

Nick Bosa, Ohio State: 4.79 seconds

Anthony Nelson, Iowa: 4.82 seconds

Linebackers

Devin White, LSU: 4.42 seconds

Gary Johnson, Texas: 4.43 seconds

Devin Bush, Michigan: 4.43 seconds

Blake Cashman, Minnesota: 4.50 seconds

Ty Summers, TCU: 4.51 seconds

Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

Entering the combine, Sweat was already a near-lock for the first round.

He had 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in his two years at Mississippi State. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the 12th-best player overall and the fourth-best edge-rusher. Now, Sweat may be trending toward the top 10 following his performance in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs star turned heads after running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest for a defensive lineman at the combine since 2003, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread.

That number is impressive on its own and becomes even more improbable when considering Sweat measured in at 6'6" and 260 pounds.

Not surprisingly, Sweat was blowing up on social media.

Reading too much into a player's combine numbers is always a concern. In Sweat's case, he mostly reinforced why he was already considered one of the elite pass-rushers in the 2019 draft class.

Nick Bosa, DL, Ohio State

Through no real fault of his own, Bosa may not have some serious competition as the consensus best edge-rusher.

Bosa ran a 4.84-second 40-yard dash in his first attempt, narrowly eclipsing his brother Joey's effort. The younger Bosa got his 40 time down to 4.79 seconds later in the day.

In terms of his other measurables, Bosa had 29 reps on the bench press, reached 33.5 inches in the vertical jump and 116 inches in the broad jump, and finished the three-cone drill in 7.1 seconds. The 2017 first-team All-Big Ten defender looked good in position drills as well.

Sweat certainly overshadowed Bosa in Indianapolis and looks to be one of the biggest winners from the combine. As the draft gets closer, though, people will likely remember why Bosa has been at or near the top of the 2019 draft board for more than a year.

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Gary's numbers don't accurately convey the impact he made in three seasons at Michigan. He finished with 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 34 appearances.

Not only was Gary an interior defender, but he was also faced with numerous double-teams along the line. The attention opposing teams were forced to direct toward Gary helped make life easier for his teammates in the front seven.

Gary didn't have to sacrifice and share the spotlight in Indianapolis, and he lived up to the hype, running a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and a 7.26-second three-cone drill. He also bested Bosa in the vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (120 inches).

The Athletic's Vic Tafur remains one of the Gary skeptics:

In general, Gary did nothing to hurt the perception he's a surefire top-10 pick.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The same applies to Williams.

Williams only started one season at Alabama but made it count. He had eight sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 15 games. He's the most complete interior lineman in the 2019 class, equally capable of rushing the passer and stuffing the run at the line of scrimmage.

Williams tipped the scales at 303 pounds, so his 4.83-second 40-yard dash beggars belief.

Lil Wayne, whose Young Money APAA Sports signed Williams, reacted to the Crimson Tide star's impressive run:

Much like Gary and Bosa, Williams didn't have much to gain at the combine. Miller ranked him No. 2 overall behind Bosa in his big board. But that doesn't diminish what Williams did in Indianapolis.

In general, the SEC has enjoyed a great combine through the combined efforts of Sweat, Williams and Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who was one of the outstanding players during Saturday's session.

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

Dexter Lawrence's college career ended in disappointing fashion as he was suspended for Clemson's two wins in the College Football Playoff.

Things got off to a good start Sunday for Lawrence. He ran a 5.05-second 40-yard dash—no easy feat for a 342-pounder.

However, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Lawrence suffered a minor quad strain during the run. As a result, he decided to sit out the rest of the combine. According to Jones, Lawrence at least expects to participate in Clemson's pro day.