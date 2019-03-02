NFL Combine 2019 Results: Saturday Highlights, Reaction and Recap

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine continued Saturday, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking center stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

While reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray opted not to participate in drills, there were plenty of others who put on a show for teams. Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins was among the participants on Day 2.

Saturday's action featured the vertical jump, passing drills and, of course, the 40-yard dash. Below is a glance at some of the most notable performances of the day as well as a recap of some of the top prospects.

40-Yard Dash

Quarterbacks

Trace McSorley, Penn State: 4.57 seconds

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo: 4.59 seconds

Drew Lock, Missouri: 4.69 seconds

Daniel Jones, Duke: 4.81 seconds

Will Grier, West Virginia: 4.84 seconds

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State: 5.04 seconds

Receivers

Parris Campbell, Ohio State: 4.31 seconds

Mecole Hardman, Georgia: 4.33 seconds

D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss: 4.33 seconds

Terry McLaurin, Ohio State: 4.35 seconds

Hakeem Butler, Iowa State: 4.48 seconds

N'Keal Harry, Arizona State: 4.53 seconds

Tight Ends

Noah Fant, Iowa: 4.50 seconds

Irv Smith Jr., Alabama: 4.63 seconds

T.J. Hockenson, Iowa: 4.70 seconds

*Full combine results available on NFL.com

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

AJ Mast/Associated Press

With Murray holding himself out, the combine gave Haskins the opportunity to solidify himself as the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft class.

Measuring in at 6'3" and 231 pounds, one of the biggest question marks surrounding Haskins has been his mobility. In his lone year as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, he ran for 108 yards on just 1.4 yards per carry.

He managed just a time of 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which was the slowest among quarterbacks:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported, though, that Haskins was hampered by leg cramps and is expected to run the 40 again at Ohio State's pro day on March 20. Rapoport notes the former Buckeye had been running in the 4.8-second range during training.

Regardless of what he may run later this month, he made it clear to the Big Ten Network earlier this week that he is a "thrower, not a runner." As a result, Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller noted that Haskins' 40 time should not have much impact on his draft stock.

Following his underwhelming 40-yard dash, Haskins gave teams a glimpse of what he can do with his arm:

The strong-armed passer also showed off his deep ball:

Also of note, Haskins recorded a vertical jump of 28.5 inches.

Haskins' draft stock likely remained about the same following Saturday's performance, especially with Murray sitting out. Haskins' game speaks for itself on tape, although NFL teams only have one season to sample from.

Regardless, Haskins remains one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft, if not the No. 1 player at his position.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Arguably no player has helped his stock more at the combine than Metcalf.

The former Ole Miss star, whom Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller had ranked 32nd overall entering the combine, became an internet sensation earlier this week when he measured in with just 1.6 percent body fat. He followed that up doing an impressive 27 reps on the bench press Friday.



And yet, Saturday may have been his most impressive day so far.

Measuring in at 6'3" and 228 pounds, Metcalf put his athleticism on full display with a 40.5-inch vertical jump:

Then, he stole the show by blazing through the 40-yard dash in just 4.33 seconds:

That would be the third-fastest time among receivers, with only Ohio State's Parris Campbell (4.31) and Massachusetts' Andy Isabella (4.31) besting it. NFL Network's Rich Eisen noted a 4.33 is something that had never been done at the combine by players of this size.

And given everything Metcalf had accomplished this week, plenty were taking notice.

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes was among those impressed by the sizzling 40:

Unfortunately for Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' first selection in this year's draft isn't until 29th overall. Metcalf may be long gone by that point.

Especially since the New York Jets, who own the third overall pick, were blown away by Metcalf's performance:

As Bleacher Report's Ian Kenyon pointed out, the former Rebel's combine performance compares favorably to 2011 sixth overall pick and six-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones:

NFL Network provided a comparison as well:

Of course, the wideout also had a chance to show off his hands:

Miller noted Metcalf has established himself as the clear No. 1 receiver in this year's draft following Saturday, and Kenyon added the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2), the Jets and the Oakland Raiders (No. 4) could all be potential landing spots.

Metcalf has two years of film for NFL teams to dissect in the weeks leading up to the draft, and while his collegiate numbers (1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in his Ole Miss career) may not jump off the page, he proved in Indianapolis that he has serious potential.