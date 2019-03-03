Report: Dexter Lawrence to Be Ready for Clemson Pro Day After Injury at Combine

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will be ready for the Tigers' pro day Thursday, March 14, despite suffering a minor quad strain during the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, per Kim Jones of NFL Network.

Jones reported Lawrence finished his day after running the 40-yard dash.

She initially announced the news of Lawrence's quad strain on the NFL Network telecast of the combine, noting he was done for the day. The Tigers defensive lineman was seen with an ice pack on his quad but up and moving.

Lawrence is ranked ninth on Matt Miller of Bleacher Report's list of the top 10 defensive linemen in this year's draft.

The fact he was able to run a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at 6'4" and 342 pounds should improve his draft stock, however:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted there was a "lot of positive buzz" on Lawrence after that run.

Lawrence also did the bench press and lifted 225 pounds 36 times, per NFL.com. He did not do any other drills.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Lawrence to three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Shaun Rogers, who played from 2001-2013. He also called Lawrence a "massive defensive tackle with the size, length, power and relative athleticism to play a variety of positions in either a 3-4 or 4-3 front."

Lawrence won two national championships with the Tigers in 2016 and 2018 and amassed 131 tackles and 10 sacks for his collegiate career. He missed the 2018 College Football Playoff after testing positive for ostarine, a banned muscle-growth supplement. Lawrence told reporters he didn't knowingly take ostarine nor was he sure how it entered his system.

Ultimately, the tackle is part of a loaded defensive linemen class that should flood the first round. Of note, Peter Schrager of FoxSports.com and NFL Network lists 14 of them in his latest mock draft, with Lawrence landing at No. 10 overall with the Denver Broncos.

His March 14 pro day will begin at 8 a.m. ET, per NFL.com.