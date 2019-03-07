Predicting Landing Spots for NFL's Biggest Free-Agent QBs

1 of 6

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Nick Foles is the "big catch" in a free-agent crop that does not really have one.

Few players in recent history can match Foles' career inconsistency. Foles' peaks with the Philadelphia Eagles of a 27-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2013 and Super Bowl run in 2017 are some of the most baffling, yet impressive quarterbacking feats in NFL history. Conversely, Foles' stops with the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs were nothing of note, and even his second stint with the Eagles was largely forgettable outside of the aforementioned Super Bowl title.

The unreliability of Foles' on-field product has hurt his market. When Foles is clicking, he is a clearly capable quarterback, but most of his career has been plagued by mediocrity. In turn, the trade market for Foles collapsed, and it is unlikely he fetches the same price on the free-agent market that he would have a year ago.

That Foles can be had at a relative bargain makes him all the more viable for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Connecting Foles with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, Foles' quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia, feels lazy, but the reality is that it does make the most sense for both parties. Foles gets a situation he is comfortable with, and DeFilippo gets a quarterback he trusts to temporarily start in place of whichever rookie quarterback the Jaguars draft.

It will require a bit of cap-space magic to make a deal work, as well as back-loading Foles' contract some, but the Jaguars have enough movable or restructurable contracts to figure it out if they please. Cutting Blake Bortles, Malik Jackson and Tashaun Gipson would free up more than $20 million on top of potentially restructuring the contract of Calais Campbell and cutting a few more players on the fringe of the roster.