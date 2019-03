Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

With Jon Jones, you know the controversy is coming. It's just a matter of whether it will be big enough to once again derail his train and send it back into the dust.

A few picograms aside, the light heavyweight champion was intact when he made it to his title defense Saturday at UFC 235 in Las Vegas, where he was a massive -660 favorite, according to OddsShark, to handle Anthony Smith.

The champ tried to put the challenger away early, but Smith isn't called Lionheart for nothing, as Jones would soon find out.

In the waning moments of the fourth round, Smith fired a knee at Smith, who was clearly down on the canvas at the time, making the knee strike blatantly illegal. The knee connected solidly with Smith's head, and the challenger would have been well within his rights to decide he couldn't continue and take a win by disqualification—the only manner anyone has ever successfully used to defeat Jones, thanks to Matt Hamill back in 2009. But Smith fought on, taking Jones the distance while taking a lopsided decision loss.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

It was a relatively dull affair for Jones, but a bullet was dodged and Jones lived to fight another day.

"I'm getting familiar with what it feels like to be a UFC fighter," Jones told broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "I'm past all the nerves and overthinking things and underthinking things. I'm really starting to feel like a veteran, which is cool because I'm still in my early 30s."

Fight fans need neither the full rundown of Jones' past transgressions nor the soliloquy on his singular greatness. They're both well-documented and larger than life. That's how Jones looked in the cage Saturday. Despite he and Smith both being 6'4", Jones was just the bigger human. The rangy phenom is now a full-grown man; one can sense that veteran presence Jones alluded to in his remarks.

John Locher/Associated Press

The athleticism is still there, though. His kicks snapped with ease to all level of Smith's body, with the legs and midsection his favorite targets. A spinning elbow caught Smith full in the face. There were flashes of Bones Jones throughout the contest.

Smith neutralized some of that with his toughness, and deserves credit for going five rounds with the best active fighter in the world today. Still, the fight ground down to a crawl in part because Smith became hesitant to fire back. He did land a couple of nice shots, including a right hand in the second that caused swelling over Jones' eye, but was caught staring for long stretches. As Smith himself told Rogan afterward, "I sat back and let Jon Jones be Jon Jones."

When Smith wouldn't succumb to the knockout, the fight instead shifted to takedowns and extended sequences on the ground or clinched against the fence. Jones was dominant in all these phases. The hand fighting that has become so distinctive, the almost preternatural range control, the way he seems to find a convincing way to attack from unlikely positions, all of it was in evidence. There just aren't any weaknesses.

As we know, only Jones can bring that to the table. The illegal knee, which was nowhere close to being legal, nearly brought this latest MMA comeback, which is only two fights deep, to a standstill or worse. Maybe that was why Jones was effusive in his praise of Smith's toughness after the fight, as he knew full well he was a hair's breadth from yet another long fall into a dumpster of rotten tomatoes.

"Hats off to Anthony Smith. His repuation is that he's just so durable," Jones told Rogan. "And now I see why they call him 'Lionheart.' I have never had anyone talk to me while I was hitting them. Saying 'that was nice,' or 'is that all you got?' This guy was amazing. ...He was like the Terminator."

For years now, Jones has playfully engaged with rumors about a move up to heavyweight. Brock Lesnar is a name that has been bandied about. Of course, longtime rival Daniel Cormier is the current heavyweight champ. Jones has always been coy about his future and remained so on Saturday. But he may have tipped his hand just a bit.

"Right now, I'm just gonna enjoy this win, go back to the drawing board an think about ways to get better," he said. "There's a lot of young talent in the UFC, so many guys who are looking unbelievable."

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

That could be a signal that he's looking to stay at 205 pounds. Why? Because farther down the card, a 26-year-old light heavyweight by the name of Johnny Walker continued a run that could quite easily be characterized as unbelievable. The dynamic, break-dancing Brazilian pulled off a flying-knee knockout of Misha Cirkunov in 36 seconds. It was Walker's third bout in the UFC proper, all happening over the past five months. All three were knockouts. Not one of them made it to the two-minute mark.

That would be an easy fight to promote, and you can bet the effusive Walker would be up to his end of it. There are good fights and fighters at heavyweight, but if Jones meant what he said about being interested by young guys looking unbelieveable, that has to be where he's looking.

Speculation there will surely continue. Speculation is the fuel in the Jon Jones train. After a lackluster fight and another near-miss Saturday, fans should be glad they have the luxury.



Scott Harris covers MMA for Bleacher Report.