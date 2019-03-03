10 WWE Stars in Danger of Being Buried After Latest NXT Debuts

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE fans were recently delighted to find out NXT standouts Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet and Aleister Black were being brought up to the main roster, but with an already overcrowded locker room, more Superstars are in danger of being buried.

This is an unfortunate fact of life for Superstars. Despite WWE producing three hours of Raw, two hours of SmackDown and two combined hours for 205 Live and Main Event, there isn't enough screen time for everyone to go around.

The main roster has more than 100 active wrestlers. A few of them are part-timers, but a vast majority travel with the company every week.

With the four recent call-ups being well-received by the WWE Universe, we will likely see their respective pushes continue ahead of WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Let's take a look at which Superstars have to worry about being buried to make room for the new recruits.