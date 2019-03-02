Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Saturday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

John Locher/Associated Press

The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier officially opened Saturday in Brandon, Manitoba, with draws in the afternoon and night at Westoba Place.

In 2017, Newfoundland and Labrador won the Brier on home soil. Representing Team Canada, skip Brad Gushue led his team to victory again in 2018. Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker are looking to make it three in a row.

Team Canada is in action during Saturday's night session, facing off with Ontario.

Here's a look at Saturday's action.

Saturday Results

Draw 1

Prince Edward Island def. Newfoundland and Labrador, 5-4

Quebec def. Yukon, 11-2

Manitoba def. Saskatchewan, 7-6

Northern Ontario def. Wild Card, 10-2

Draw 2

British Columbia vs. Nova Scotia

Canada vs. Ontario

Alberta vs. Northwest Territories

New Brunswick vs. Nunavut

Sunday Schedule

Draw 3

Yukon vs. Saskatchewan

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Northern Ontario

Wild Card vs. Prince Edward Island

Manitoba vs. Quebec

Draw 4

Canada vs. Northwest Territories

British Columbia vs. Nunavut

New Brunswick vs. Nova Scotia

Alberta vs. Ontario

Draw 5

Wild Card vs. Manitoba

Prince Edward Island vs. Saskatchewan

Northern Ontario vs. Quebec

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Yukon

Saturday Recap

Draw 1

Saturday's afternoon session featured a perfect split of results. Northern Ontario and Quebec coasted to victories in dominant fashion, while Prince Edward Island and Manitoba waited until the 10th and final end to overtake their opponents en route to wins.

Manitoba skip Mike McEwen earned two points for his team in the 10th end, with the home fans letting out a loud roar as the team secured a 7-6 win over Saskatchewan.

In the eighth end, McEwen had the hammer and delivered an expertly placed takeout to salvage a point for Manitoba. Without that point, Manitoba would've had an even bigger hill to climb in the 10th.

Skip John Likely delivered similar heroics for Prince Edward Island. Newfoundland and Labrador scored two points in the ninth end to take a 4-3 lead. But Likely's deuce put Prince Edward Island back on the front foot.

Elsewhere in Draw 1, Quebec beat Yukon 11-2, and Northern Ontario dominated Wild Card 10-2. Both games ended after the eighth end.

The full schedule and standings for the Tim Hortons Brier are available on Curling.ca.