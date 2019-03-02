Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Saturday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Saturday Curling Results, Updated Draw and ScheduleMarch 3, 2019
The 2019 Tim Hortons Brier officially opened Saturday in Brandon, Manitoba, with draws in the afternoon and night at Westoba Place.
In 2017, Newfoundland and Labrador won the Brier on home soil. Representing Team Canada, skip Brad Gushue led his team to victory again in 2018. Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker are looking to make it three in a row.
Team Canada is in action during Saturday's night session, facing off with Ontario.
Here's a look at Saturday's action.
Saturday Results
Draw 1
Prince Edward Island def. Newfoundland and Labrador, 5-4
Quebec def. Yukon, 11-2
Manitoba def. Saskatchewan, 7-6
Northern Ontario def. Wild Card, 10-2
Draw 2
British Columbia vs. Nova Scotia
Canada vs. Ontario
Alberta vs. Northwest Territories
New Brunswick vs. Nunavut
Sunday Schedule
Draw 3
Yukon vs. Saskatchewan
Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Northern Ontario
Wild Card vs. Prince Edward Island
Manitoba vs. Quebec
Draw 4
Canada vs. Northwest Territories
British Columbia vs. Nunavut
New Brunswick vs. Nova Scotia
Alberta vs. Ontario
Draw 5
Wild Card vs. Manitoba
Prince Edward Island vs. Saskatchewan
Northern Ontario vs. Quebec
Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Yukon
Saturday Recap
Draw 1
Saturday's afternoon session featured a perfect split of results. Northern Ontario and Quebec coasted to victories in dominant fashion, while Prince Edward Island and Manitoba waited until the 10th and final end to overtake their opponents en route to wins.
Manitoba skip Mike McEwen earned two points for his team in the 10th end, with the home fans letting out a loud roar as the team secured a 7-6 win over Saskatchewan.
In the eighth end, McEwen had the hammer and delivered an expertly placed takeout to salvage a point for Manitoba. Without that point, Manitoba would've had an even bigger hill to climb in the 10th.
Skip John Likely delivered similar heroics for Prince Edward Island. Newfoundland and Labrador scored two points in the ninth end to take a 4-3 lead. But Likely's deuce put Prince Edward Island back on the front foot.
Elsewhere in Draw 1, Quebec beat Yukon 11-2, and Northern Ontario dominated Wild Card 10-2. Both games ended after the eighth end.
