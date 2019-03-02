Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Feels 'Sorry' After Penalty Failure vs. Tottenham

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has described how he feels "sorry" for seeing his stoppage-time penalty saved during Arsenal's 1-1 draw away to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Aubameyang entered the Premier League game 11 minutes into the second half after coming off the bench to replace Alexandre Lacazette. He had the chance to settle things in the Gunners' favour when he won a penalty just short of the 90th minute.

It was injury time when Aubameyang stepped up and hit a tame shot too close to Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman saved easily, while Aubameyang was denied a tap-in soon after by a superb last-ditch block from Jan Vertonghen.

Aubameyang has posted a message on Instagram (h/t Metro) explaining his emotions after the costly failure:

"My son was wishing me to score in that game, that was the opportunity. I came home and he told me no worries you'll score in the next one!

"Feel sorry but at the same time I feel proud of what the team did and I'm a team player since day one. So let’s go forward and keep the head up. We never say enough thank you for the support."

Arsenal's leading scorer was understandably distraught after fluffing his lines from 12 yards. Failing to score denied the Gunners all three points, a negative soon amplified by Manchester United beating Southampton 3-2 at Old Trafford later in the day.

Those results saw Arsenal slip out of the top four to be replaced by the Red Devils. It means Aubameyang and Co. have lost ground in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Things could get tougher on the Gunners if sixth-placed Chelsea win at Fulham on Sunday. Victory would take the Blues to within a point of Arsenal, with Chelsea also having played a game less than their London rivals.

Aubameyang has received support from head coach Unai Emery, who didn't blame his striker for the missed opportunity, per Football.London's Charles Watts: "He did this action running and got the penalty. After, you can score or not. It's not a mistake, it's one action in 90 minutes."

Emery's show of support was echoed by midfielder Granit Xhaka, who posted this message on Instagram (h/t Metro): "We win together, we lose together, we draw together—keep your head up Aubameyang bro, we all love you."

Public backing from Aubameyang is justified despite his late gaffe against Spurs. It's one of the few blots on the copybook of a player who has been outstanding since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund last January.

Aubameyang has found the net 16 times in the League so far this season, with only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah scoring more. His pace, instincts in the box and quality finishing make him one of the few Arsenal players opposing teams fear.

While it's true every established player can endure an off day, Aubameyang was far from the only member of Emery's team out of sorts at Wembley Stadium. Strike partner Lacazette, who started ahead of Aubameyang, wasted two great opportunities, one in each half, before being replaced.

Profligacy in the final third defined Arsenal's failure to beat their neighbours:

Emery has the right to expect more from his big-money attackers. Lacazette cost Arsenal an initial £46.5 million in 2017, while Aubameyang broke the club's transfer record at a fee of £56 million.

In fairness, each has delivered the goods most of the time, with Lacazette also chipping in with 14 goals across all competitions during this campaign.

However, poor finishing from both wasted Emery's excellent game plan against Spurs. The Spaniard set up his team to be compact and sound defensively, while also able to strike quickly and in numbers on the break.

It was an approach reliant on the visitors making the most of their select opportunities.

Although Aubameyang and Lacazette couldn't manage it, they remain key to the rest of Arsenal's season. Aubameyang in particular has a significant role to play, especially in the UEFA Europa League.

He is likely to start Thursday's game away to Rennes in the first leg of the round of 16. Lacazette is suspended for three European matches after being sent off during the last-32 tie with BATE Borisov, so Aubameyang will have to carry the scoring burden alone.

The latter's history says he will rebound from the setback against Tottenham and soon find his form again in front of goal.