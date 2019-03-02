La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 26 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona moved 10 points clear at the summit of La Liga on Saturday with a 1-0 El Clasico win away at rivals Real Madrid.

Three days on from a 3-0 win in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona silenced the Santiago Bernabeu again after Ivan Rakitic raced clear and chipped a finish home from a tight angle in the first half to seal victory.

Despite some pressure after the break, Real were unable to find their way past a rock-solid Barca defence expertly marshalled by Gerard Pique. The capital club now trail their great rivals by 12 points.

Earlier in the day, there was drama as Huesca snatched a win over Sevilla in the 98th minute. That shock defeat for the Andalusians meant Alaves stayed in fourth spot on Saturday night, as they won 2-1 at relegation-threatened Villarreal.

Week 26 Fixtures and Results

Friday

Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Girona

Saturday

Espanyol 3-1 Real Valladolid

Villarreal 1-2 Alaves

Huesca 2-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Sunday

Eibar vs. Celta Vigo

Real Betis vs. Getafe

Real Sociedad vs. Atletico Madrid

Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao

Monday

Leganes vs. Levante

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 26, 60, +41

2. Atletico Madrid: 25, 50, +19

3. Real Madrid: 26, 48, +12

4. Alaves: 26, 40, -2

5. Getafe: 25, 39, +10

6. Sevilla: 26, 37, +7

7. Real Betis: 25, 36, -1

8. Real Sociedad: 25, 35, +5

9. Valencia: 25, 33, +4

10. Athletic Bilbao: 25, 33, -3

11. Espanyol: 26, 33, -8

12. Eibar: 25, 31, -2

13. Girona: 26, 31, -7

14. Leganes: 25, 30, -5

15. Levante: 25, 30, -8

16. Valladolid: 26, 26, -14

17. Celta Vigo: 25, 25, -7

18. Villarreal: 26, 23, -8

19. Rayo Vallecano: 26, 23, -17

20. Huesca: 26, 22, -16

Saturday Recap

Having lost on home soil to Barcelona on Wednesday, this match represented the perfect chance for Real Madrid to respond against their rivals. But once again, it was the visitors who were the dominant force.

Barcelona took the lead after a moment of quality from Rakitic, who scampered behind the Real Madrid back line and lifted a delicate finish over the onrushing Thibaut Courtois.

As is often the case in this contest, tempers did flare, with captains Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos coming nose-to-nose after the latter planted his Argentinian counterpart on the stroke of half-time:

When trying to turn the course of the game in the second period, Los Blancos manager Santiago Solari made some changes. For Gareth Bale, who failed to make any impact on the match, it proved to be a difficult moment:

The tweaks didn't invigorate Real, though, and a colossal performance from defender Pique ensured Barcelona were able to extend their gap to Atletico Madrid to double figures.

After Espanyol beat Real Valladolid to start Saturday's action, Alaves continued their unlikely charge toward a UEFA Champions League place with a big win at Villarreal.

Guillermo Maripan and Takashi Inui netted either side of a Santi Cazorla penalty to put them into fourth place, a point ahead of Getafe prior to their trip to Real Betis on Sunday.

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC praised the performance of Abelardo's team, who continue to silence any doubters:

Alaves' day got even better later on, when Sevilla suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of bottom side Huesca.

With the score level at 1-1, Sevilla thought they had won the game in stoppage time when Munir El Haddadi finished, only for the effort to eventually be ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The lengthy review meant more added time, and Huesca were remarkably able to snatch the win late on when Ezequiel Avila sent the home fans into raptures and his team to within three points of safety.

Spanish football journalist Andy West predicted it would be the biggest moment of the day in Spain:

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid will seek to keep pace at the top of the table when they visit Real Sociedad. After Barcelona's Clasico win, Diego Simeone's team have no room to slip up.

Elsewhere, Getafe have the chance to move back into fourth, and Valencia will be looking to keep in touch with the European spots when they host Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla.