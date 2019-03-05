CBB's Biggest Star 'Sidekicks' Who Will Make or Break March Madness Runs

0 of 7

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It's hard to win the NCAA tournament simply by leaning on the contributions of your star player.

Point guard Jalen Brunson was the consensus National Player of the Year for Villanova last season, and Mikal Bridges was a star in his own right and a clear NBA talent.

However, Villanova probably doesn't win a title without the March performance of Donte DiVincenzo.

Which "sidekicks" could have a profound impact on their teams' March Madness performances this year?

We've highlighted seven guys playing in the shadows of college basketball superstars who could make or break their teams' tournament runs.