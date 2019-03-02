Nick Bosa Says He's Healthy, Going No. 1 Overall in NFL Draft Would Be 'Dream'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 48-3. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After missing most of the 2018 season with a core muscle injury, Ohio State Buckeyes star Nick Bosa allayed any fears about his health at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

"I've been talking myself up pretty good to (NFL teams)," Bosa said, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "I'm ready to get on the field, get on the bench ... and definitely leave no doubt."

Bosa added that going first overall in the 2019 draft "would be a dream come true."

As a sophomore in 2017, Bosa finished with 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He was well on his way to enjoying a monster 2018 campaign—6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in three games—before exiting Ohio State's 40-28 win over TCU on Sept. 15.

Many expected Bosa to enter the 2019 draft, and Ohio State confirmed in October that he was withdrawing from the school in order to recover from his injury and focus on his pro career.

Bosa's season-ending injury is unlikely to affect his position in the draft. In his most recent big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Bosa as the No. 1 player overall. Miller also listed Bosa as the "most NFL-ready," "best pass-rusher" and "best potential" among the edge-rushers in the 2019 draft class.

According to Legwold, Bosa told reporters in Indianapolis he intends to have a full workout Sunday with his fellow defensive linemen, and his performance could help show he isn't dealing with any lingering effects from his injury.

