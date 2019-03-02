Jeanie Buss: Rumors Lakers Would Trade Whole Team for Anthony Davis 'Fake News'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shot down the notion Saturday that the Lakers would be willing to trade their "entire roster" to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

According to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck, Buss said any reports stating the Lakers would trade their whole team for "a certain player" were "fake news."

The Lakers were heavily linked to Davis leading up to the trade deadline, and they figure to be one of many teams to make the Pelicans offers for Davis during the offseason as well.

Aside from LeBron James, essentially every player on the Lakers roster has been rumored at one time or another to be part of a trade package for Davis. Most notably, Brad Turnerof the Los Angeles Times reported prior to the deadline that L.A. offered New Orleans youngsters Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley and two first-round picks for Davis and Solomon Hill.

The Pelicans didn't consummate any trade involving Davis, and they will instead look to deal the disgruntled six-time All-Star during the offseason since he publicly said that he will not re-sign with the team.

Davis has been linked to the Lakers primarily because he and James share an agent in Rich Paul. Also, it is no secret L.A. is looking for a second superstar to put alongside LeBron.

As constructed, the Lakers may not be good enough to make the playoffs even with James in the fold. At 30-32, L.A. is 10th in the Western Conference, and it trails the San Antonio Spurs by 3.5 games for the final playoff spot.

No significant help is coming this season, but if the Lakers want to make the most of James' presence in the seasons to come, acquiring another star like Davis may be necessary.

In order to do so, the Lakers likely will have to part with a significant package of players and picks. The Pelicans may have the most interest in Ball, Kuzma and Ingram since they have the potential to become impact players down the line.

Trading that many promising players is a move the Lakers could come to regret down the line, but the combination of James and Davis would almost certainly help lure other quality players to L.A., and it would make the Lakers a championship threat for the first time in almost a decade.