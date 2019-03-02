Alex Collins Charged with Possession of Drugs, Firearms After Friday Arrest

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle following a car crash Friday in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reported the update and noted Collins, who was waived by the Ravens following his arrest, was released from custody early Saturday on $7,500 bail.

Baltimore County police found Collins asleep in the driver's seat when they arrived to the crash scene, which was close to the Ravens' headquarters, per Yvonne Wenger of the Baltimore Sun. A subsequent search of the NFL player's home revealed two guns, ammunition and a small amount of marijuana.

"There are disputed facts in this case, and we look forward to working that out," Collins' lawyer, Andrew I. Alperstein, said. "Alex is a nice young man and has been a wonderful contributor to our community in Baltimore, and I hope folks will give him the benefit of the doubt as the facts flesh out."

Collins told officers he called for a tow truck after the crash and fell asleep while waiting for it to arrive, but he provided conflicting statements to his passenger as to whom the marijuana belonged to, per Wenger.

The 24-year-old Florida native was a fifth-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 draft. He joined the Ravens in September 2017 and was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

Collins' 2018 season came to an end in early December when he was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.