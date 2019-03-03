Early Standouts at the 2019 NFL Combine

0 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine allows incoming rookies an opportunity to impress their prospective employers. A standout performance can confirm attributes on tape or change the assessment on perceived weaknesses.

Following the interviews and bench-press workouts, prospects took the field for the much anticipated 40-yard dash and a variety of position drills. Some of the workouts directly translate to in-game scenarios, while others test body motion and flexibility.

The kickers, punters, offensive linemen and running backs stepped into the spotlight Friday. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends followed up Saturday. A select few separated themselves from the bunch, and scouts will have to look back at the film to figure out what they missed and possibly adjust their big boards.

Who are the top performers from the first two days in Indianapolis?