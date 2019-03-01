Eric Bledsoe, Bucks Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $70 Million Contract Extension

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks and guard Eric Bledsoe have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bledsoe was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bucks can now turn their attention to small forward Khris Middleton, who is the most important pending free agent on the team assuming he opts out as expected.

