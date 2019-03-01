Video: Giants CEO Larry Baer Knocks Wife Pam to Ground, Yells at Her

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

A video has been released showing San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer knocking his wife, Pam Baer, to the ground during an apparent argument.

TMZ Sports obtained the footage in which Larry pulls Pam to the ground and yells at her while trying to grab something out of her right hand (warning: contains profanity):

Per Matthias Gafni and Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle, a worker in the area provided the video footage after saying he witnessed the situation unfold.

Per TMZ Sports, the person who shot footage of the altercation got involved to help break it up and police weren't called to the scene. The witness told TMZ the object Larry was trying to get from Pam was a cellphone.

"We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that's it," Pam told TMZ in a phone conversation.

Speaking to Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle, Larry confirmed the argument was about a family member.

"My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument," he said. "The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously it's embarrassing."

Baer is part of the Giants ownership group that purchased the franchise in August 1992. He has been the team's CEO since 2012.