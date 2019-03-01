Watch D.K. Metcalf Do 27 Reps on Bench Press at 2019 NFL Combine

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Former Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf has been one of the biggest stories early on at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so all eyes continue to be on him when he goes through different testing.

One day after measuring in with just 1.6 percent body fat, Metcalf had the opportunity to show off his strength on the bench press. That's when the 6'3", 228-pound wideout put up an impressive 27 reps.

For the sake of comparison, the next seven receivers who followed him topped out at 15 while averaging 11.7 reps, according to the Bay Area News Group's Matt Schneidman.

The legend of D.K. Metcalf continues to grow.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller ranks Metcalf as the No. 32 overall prospect in this year's draft class—but that was before the former Rebels star stole the show at the combine.