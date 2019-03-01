Watch D.K. Metcalf Do 27 Reps on Bench Press at 2019 NFL Combine

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) gestures before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Former Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf has been one of the biggest stories early on at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so all eyes continue to be on him when he goes through different testing.

One day after measuring in with just 1.6 percent body fat, Metcalf had the opportunity to show off his strength on the bench press. That's when the 6'3", 228-pound wideout put up an impressive 27 reps.

For the sake of comparison, the next seven receivers who followed him topped out at 15 while averaging 11.7 reps, according to the Bay Area News Group's Matt Schneidman.

The legend of D.K. Metcalf continues to grow.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller ranks Metcalf as the No. 32 overall prospect in this year's draft class—but that was before the former Rebels star stole the show at the combine.

Related

    Chiefs Working on Proposal for OT Rule Change

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Working on Proposal for OT Rule Change

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Sean Payton Raves About Kyler’s Tape

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sean Payton Raves About Kyler’s Tape

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saints a Team to 'Keep an Eye On' for AB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints a Team to 'Keep an Eye On' for AB

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Earl Thomas Won't Take Hometown Discount

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Earl Thomas Won't Take Hometown Discount

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report