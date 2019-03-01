NFL Combine 2019 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as top 2019 draft prospects put their physical talents on display for coaches, scouts and executives.

Each of the four groups rotate between medical testing, measurements, interviews with interested teams and a media session before the on-field workout on their final day in Indy. Along with the timed testing, attendees can also go through position-specific drills during the session.

Let's check out all of the testing results for the 40-yard dash, bench press and other on-field activities completed by players during the annual event. The information will be updated each day.

On-Field Workout Schedule

Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Sunday: Defensive linemen and linebackers

Monday: Defensive backs

Drill Information

Drill — Abbreviation — Measurement

40-Yard Dash — 40 — Seconds

Bench Press — BP — Reps

Vertical Jump — Vert — Inches

Broad Jump — Broad — Inches

3-Cone Drill — 3C — Seconds

20-Yard Shuttle — 20S — Seconds

60-Yard Shuttle — 60S — Seconds

Friday Testing Results (RB, OL, ST)

Running Backs

Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma): 40, BP (25), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Ryquell Armstead (Temple): 40 (4.45), BP (22), Vert (30), Broad (114), 3C (7.02), 20S (4.29), 60S

Alex Barnes (Kansas State): 40 (4.59), BP (34), Vert (38.5), Broad (126), 3C (6.95), 20S (4.10), 60S (11.72)

Nick Brossette (LSU): 40 (4.72), BP (15), Vert (35.5), Broad (118), 3C (7.38), 20S (4.44), 60S

Myles Gaskin (Washington): 40 (4.58), BP (24), Vert (35.5), Broad (118), 3C (7.19), 20S (4.27), 60S (11.77)

Damien Harris (Alabama): 40 (4.57), BP (16), Vert (37), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S

Darrell Henderson (Memphis): 40 (4.49), BP (22), Vert (33.5), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S

Karan Higdon (Michigan): 40 (4.49), BP (21), Vert (34), Broad (123), 3C, 20S, 60S

Justice Hill (Oklahoma State): 40 (4.40), BP (21), Vert (40), Broad (130), 3C, 20S, 60S

Elijah Holyfield (Georgia): 40 (4.78), BP (26), Vert (29.5), Broad (118), 3C, 20S, 60S

Travis Homer (Miami): 40 (4.48), BP (17), Vert (39.5), Broad (130), 3C (7.07), 20S (4.31), 60S

Alec Ingold (Wisconsin): 40 (4.89), BP (16), Vert (34), Broad (116), 3C (7.35), 20S (4.32), 60S

Josh Jacobs (Alabama): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Bryce Love (Stanford): 40, BP (18), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Alexander Mattison (Boise State): 40 (4.67), BP (22), Vert (35), Broad (127), 3C (7.13), 20S (4.29), 60S (11.69)

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 40 (4.63), BP (15), Vert (28.5), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S

Jalin Moore (Appalachian State): 40, BP (27), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Qadree Ollison (Pittsburgh): 40 (4.58), BP (19), Vert (29.5), Broad (114), 3C (7.53), 20S (4.31), 60S

Tony Pollard (Memphis): 40 (4.52), BP (13), Vert (35), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S

Miles Sanders (Penn State): 40 (4.49), BP (20), Vert (36), Broad (124), 3C (6.89), 20S (4.19), 60S

Jordan Scarlett (Florida): 40 (4.47), BP (21), Vert (30), Broad (116), 3C (7.37), 20S (4.63), 60S

LJ Scott (Michigan State): 40, BP (21), Vert (33), Broad (120), 3C (7.27), 20S (4.34), 60S

Devin Singletary (Florida Atlantic): 40 (4.66), BP (15), Vert (35), Broad (117), 3C (7.32), 20S (4.40), 60S

Benny Snell (Kentucky): 40 (4.66), BP (16), Vert (29.5), Broad (119), 3C (7.07), 20S (4.33), 60S

Mike Weber (Ohio State): 40 (4.47), BP (22), Vert (33.5), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Dexter Williams (Notre Dame): 40 (4.57), BP (17), Vert (36), Broad (130), 3C (7.00), 20S (4.16), 60S

Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M): 40 (4.51), BP (19), Vert (33), Broad (121), 3C (7.44), 20S (4.44), 60S

James Williams (Washington State): 40 (4.58), BP, Vert (36.5), Broad (118), 3C (7.01), 20S (4.25), 60S (12.20)

Offensive Linemen

Paul Adams (Missouri): 40 (5.18), BP (16), Vert (27), Broad (103), 3C (7.68), 20S (4.74), 60S

Zack Bailey (South Carolina): 40, BP (24), Vert (28), Broad (103), 3C, 20S, 60S

Alex Bars (Notre Dame): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Jackson Barton (Utah): 40 (5.18), BP (25), Vert (27), Broad (109), 3C (7.85), 20S (4.66), 60S

Ryan Bates (Penn State): 40 (5.09), BP (28), Vert (27), Broad (102), 3C (7.45), 20S (4.53), 60S

Beau Benzschawel (Wisconsin): 40 (5.24), BP (20), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Garrett Bradbury (NC State): 40 (4.92), BP (34), Vert (31), Broad (104), 3C (7.41), 20S (4.53), 60S

Yodny Cajuste (West Virginia): 40, BP (32), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Shaq Calhoun (Mississippi State): 40 (5.07), BP (26), Vert (28.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.46), 20S (4.62), 60S

Dennis Daley (South Carolina): 40 (5.23), BP (20), Vert (26.5), Broad (103), 3C (7.95), 20S (4.92), 60S

Nate Davis (Charlotte): 40 (5.23), BP (23), Vert (26), Broad (107), 3C (7.94), 20S (4.83), 60S

Michael Deiter (Wisconsin): 40 (5.23), BP (21), Vert (28), Broad (105), 3C (7.88), 20S (4.81), 60S

Andre Dillard (Washington State): 40 (4.96), BP (24), Vert (29), Broad (118), 3C (7.44), 20S (4.40), 60S

Chuma Edoga (USC): 40 (5.19), BP (21), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

David Edwards (Wisconsin): 40 (5.28), BP, Vert (25.5), Broad (99), 3C (7.69), 20S (4.77), 60S

Bobby Evans (Oklahoma): 40 (5.20), BP (22), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Cody Ford (Oklahoma): 40 (5.21), BP (19), Vert (28.5), Broad (104), 3C (8.27), 20S (4.87), 60S

Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas): 40 (5.20), BP (31), Vert (27.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.51), 20S (4.54), 60S

Lamont Gaillard (Georgia): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Derwin Gray (Maryland): 40 (5.26), BP (26), Vert, Broad (90), 3C, 20S, 60S

Donnell Greene (Minnesota): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Ethan Greenidge (Villanova): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Phil Haynes (Wake Forest): 40 (5.20), BP (33), Vert (31), Broad (108), 3C (7.76), 20S (4.95), 60S

Nate Herbig (Stanford): 40 (5.41), BP (29), Vert (24), Broad (90), 3C (8.15), 20S (5.04), 60S

Tytus Howard (Alabama State): 40 (5.05), BP (21), Vert (29.5), Broad (103), 3C (8.34), 20S (4.87), 60S

Mitch Hyatt (Clemson): 40, BP (28), Vert (25.5), Broad (102), 3C (7.72), 20S (4.52), 60S

Martez Ivey (Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Andre James (UCLA): 40 (5.32), BP (21), Vert (29), Broad (105), 3C (8.00), 20S (4.84), 60S

Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State): 40, BP (29), Vert (28), Broad (109), 3C (7.77), 20S (4.62), 60S

Fred Johnson (Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Devon Johnson (Ferris State): 40 (5.16), BP (26), Vert (27.5), Broad (89), 3C (8.34), 20S (5.28), 60S

Tyler Jones (NC State): 40, BP (23), Vert (31.5), Broad (111), 3C (7.75), 20S (4.82), 60S

Michael Jordan (Ohio State): 40 (5.27), BP (19), Vert (32.5), Broad (116), 3C (7.71), 20S (4.71), 60S

Brandon Knight (Indiana): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Chris Lindstrom (Boston College): 40 (4.91), BP (25), Vert (30.5), Broad (117), 3C (7.61), 20S (4.54), 60S

Greg Little (Mississippi): 40 (5.33), BP, Vert (25), Broad (113), 3C, 20S (4.74), 60S

Erik McCoy (Texas A&M): 40 (4.89), BP (29), Vert (31), Broad (107), 3C (8.28), 20S (4.62), 60S

Kaleb McGary (Washington): 40 (5.05), BP (23), Vert (33.5), Broad (111), 3C (7.66), 20S (4.58), 60S

Connor McGovern (Penn State): 40, BP (28), Vert, Broad (112), 3C (7.66), 20S (4.57), 60S

Joshua Miles (Morgan State): 40 (5.32), BP, Vert (36), Broad (109), 3C (8.07), 20S (4.75), 60S

Yosh Nijman (Virginia Tech): 40, BP (27), Vert, Broad (114), 3C (8.07), 20S (4.50), 60S

Iosua Opeta (Weber State): 40 (5.02), BP (39), Vert (33), Broad (112), 3C (8.06), 20S (4.94), 60S

Javon Patterson (Mississippi): 40 (5.13), BP (27), Vert (27.5), Broad (98), 3C (7.72), 20S (4.78), 60S

Ross Pierschbacher (Alabama): 40 (5.20), BP (20), Vert (22.5), Broad, 3C (7.83), 20S (4.70), 60S

Trey Pipkins (Sioux Falls): 40 (5.12), BP (16), Vert (33.5), Broad (114), 3C (7.61), 20S (4.70), 60S

Ryan Pope (San Diego State): 40, BP (25), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Ben Powers (Oklahoma): 40, BP (21), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Isaiah Prince (Ohio State): 40 (5.09), BP (23), Vert (27), Broad (115), 3C (7.90), 20S (5.02), 60S

Dalton Risner (Kansas State): 40 (5.30), BP (23), Vert (28.5), Broad (110), 3C (7.69), 20S (4.52), 60S

Tyler Roemer (San Diego State): 40 (5.21), BP (18), Vert (30.5), Broad (108), 3C (7.75), 20S (4.76), 60S

Dru Samia (Oklahoma): 40 (5.29), BP (28), Vert (27.5), Broad (101), 3C (7.89), 20S (4.70), 60S

Max Scharping (Northern Illinois): 40, BP (27), Vert (28), Broad (108), 3C (7.77), 20S (4.69), 60S

William Sweet (North Carolina): 40 (5.27), BP (23), Vert (30.5), Broad (111), 3C (8.01), 20S (5.00), 60S

Trevon Tate (Memphis): 40, BP (22), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Jawaan Taylor (Florida): 40, BP (24), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Oli Udoh (Elon): 40 (5.05), BP (26), Vert (28.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.88), 20S (5.05), 60S

Jonah Williams (Alabama): 40 (5.12), BP (23), Vert (28), Broad (100), 3C (8.01), 20S (4.79), 60S

Special Teamers

Jake Bailey (Stanford): 40 (4.72), BP, Vert (33), Broad (117), 3C, 20S, 60S

Jack Fox (Rice): 40 (4.73), BP, Vert (27.5), Broad (114), 3C, 20S, 60S

Matt Gay (Utah): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Austin Seibert (Oklahoma): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Cole Tracy (LSU): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S

Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah): 40 (4.63), BP, Vert (32.5), Broad (117), 3C, 20S, 60S

Friday Recap

Washington State Cougars tackle Andre Dillard didn't need a great showing at the combine to land in the first round—Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him at No. 21 on his latest big board—but Friday's performance may have solidified that Day 1 status.

Dillard illustrated an ideal combination of power and small-area quickness throughout the drills and even shined in the 40 by producing a time under five seconds, though that's less important for a lineman.

Kent Lee Platte of Inside The Pylon spotlighted the tackle's day:

Dillard also received some praise from Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, who will be in action Saturday:

Running backs Miles Sanders (Penn State Nittany Lions) and Justice Hill (Oklahoma State Cowboys) were Friday's other standout performers.

Sanders hasn't received much hype during the early stages of the draft process, but he showcased tools that could make him a three-down weapon at the next level.

The 21-year-old Pittsburgh native had some monster performances in 2018, led by a 200-yard, three-touchdown game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, but he also had a few clunkers in high-profile matchups against the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Those outings may have suppressed his stock, but he'll likely rise in most post-combine rankings.

Hill was on pace to emerge as the day's biggest winner before a hamstring injury brought a premature end to his workout.

The speedy rusher, who scored 25 touchdowns in 23 games across his final two years at Oklahoma State, posted the best 40 time of any running back. It was the headline moment of a tremendous all-around performance.

Like Sanders, Hill's days of being an under-the-radar draft target are over. Teams will likely have questions about the health of his hamstring at his pro day on March 12, though.

All combine testing results are courtesy of the NFL's official website.