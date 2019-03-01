NFL Combine 2019 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All Drills

NFL Combine 2019 Results: Tracking 40 Times, Bench Press and All DrillsMarch 1, 2019
The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as top 2019 draft prospects put their physical talents on display for coaches, scouts and executives.
Each of the four groups rotate between medical testing, measurements, interviews with interested teams and a media session before the on-field workout on their final day in Indy. Along with the timed testing, attendees can also go through position-specific drills during the session.
Let's check out all of the testing results for the 40-yard dash, bench press and other on-field activities completed by players during the annual event. The information will be updated each day.
On-Field Workout Schedule
Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen and special teams
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends
Sunday: Defensive linemen and linebackers
Monday: Defensive backs
Drill Information
Drill — Abbreviation — Measurement
40-Yard Dash — 40 — Seconds
Bench Press — BP — Reps
Vertical Jump — Vert — Inches
Broad Jump — Broad — Inches
3-Cone Drill — 3C — Seconds
20-Yard Shuttle — 20S — Seconds
60-Yard Shuttle — 60S — Seconds
Friday Testing Results (RB, OL, ST)
Running Backs
Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma): 40, BP (25), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Ryquell Armstead (Temple): 40 (4.45), BP (22), Vert (30), Broad (114), 3C (7.02), 20S (4.29), 60S
Alex Barnes (Kansas State): 40 (4.59), BP (34), Vert (38.5), Broad (126), 3C (6.95), 20S (4.10), 60S (11.72)
Nick Brossette (LSU): 40 (4.72), BP (15), Vert (35.5), Broad (118), 3C (7.38), 20S (4.44), 60S
Myles Gaskin (Washington): 40 (4.58), BP (24), Vert (35.5), Broad (118), 3C (7.19), 20S (4.27), 60S (11.77)
Damien Harris (Alabama): 40 (4.57), BP (16), Vert (37), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S
Darrell Henderson (Memphis): 40 (4.49), BP (22), Vert (33.5), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S
Karan Higdon (Michigan): 40 (4.49), BP (21), Vert (34), Broad (123), 3C, 20S, 60S
Justice Hill (Oklahoma State): 40 (4.40), BP (21), Vert (40), Broad (130), 3C, 20S, 60S
Elijah Holyfield (Georgia): 40 (4.78), BP (26), Vert (29.5), Broad (118), 3C, 20S, 60S
Travis Homer (Miami): 40 (4.48), BP (17), Vert (39.5), Broad (130), 3C (7.07), 20S (4.31), 60S
Alec Ingold (Wisconsin): 40 (4.89), BP (16), Vert (34), Broad (116), 3C (7.35), 20S (4.32), 60S
Josh Jacobs (Alabama): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Bryce Love (Stanford): 40, BP (18), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Alexander Mattison (Boise State): 40 (4.67), BP (22), Vert (35), Broad (127), 3C (7.13), 20S (4.29), 60S (11.69)
David Montgomery (Iowa State): 40 (4.63), BP (15), Vert (28.5), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S
Jalin Moore (Appalachian State): 40, BP (27), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Qadree Ollison (Pittsburgh): 40 (4.58), BP (19), Vert (29.5), Broad (114), 3C (7.53), 20S (4.31), 60S
Tony Pollard (Memphis): 40 (4.52), BP (13), Vert (35), Broad (121), 3C, 20S, 60S
Miles Sanders (Penn State): 40 (4.49), BP (20), Vert (36), Broad (124), 3C (6.89), 20S (4.19), 60S
Jordan Scarlett (Florida): 40 (4.47), BP (21), Vert (30), Broad (116), 3C (7.37), 20S (4.63), 60S
LJ Scott (Michigan State): 40, BP (21), Vert (33), Broad (120), 3C (7.27), 20S (4.34), 60S
Devin Singletary (Florida Atlantic): 40 (4.66), BP (15), Vert (35), Broad (117), 3C (7.32), 20S (4.40), 60S
Benny Snell (Kentucky): 40 (4.66), BP (16), Vert (29.5), Broad (119), 3C (7.07), 20S (4.33), 60S
Mike Weber (Ohio State): 40 (4.47), BP (22), Vert (33.5), Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Dexter Williams (Notre Dame): 40 (4.57), BP (17), Vert (36), Broad (130), 3C (7.00), 20S (4.16), 60S
Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M): 40 (4.51), BP (19), Vert (33), Broad (121), 3C (7.44), 20S (4.44), 60S
James Williams (Washington State): 40 (4.58), BP, Vert (36.5), Broad (118), 3C (7.01), 20S (4.25), 60S (12.20)
Offensive Linemen
Paul Adams (Missouri): 40 (5.18), BP (16), Vert (27), Broad (103), 3C (7.68), 20S (4.74), 60S
Zack Bailey (South Carolina): 40, BP (24), Vert (28), Broad (103), 3C, 20S, 60S
Alex Bars (Notre Dame): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Jackson Barton (Utah): 40 (5.18), BP (25), Vert (27), Broad (109), 3C (7.85), 20S (4.66), 60S
Ryan Bates (Penn State): 40 (5.09), BP (28), Vert (27), Broad (102), 3C (7.45), 20S (4.53), 60S
Beau Benzschawel (Wisconsin): 40 (5.24), BP (20), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Garrett Bradbury (NC State): 40 (4.92), BP (34), Vert (31), Broad (104), 3C (7.41), 20S (4.53), 60S
Yodny Cajuste (West Virginia): 40, BP (32), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Shaq Calhoun (Mississippi State): 40 (5.07), BP (26), Vert (28.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.46), 20S (4.62), 60S
Dennis Daley (South Carolina): 40 (5.23), BP (20), Vert (26.5), Broad (103), 3C (7.95), 20S (4.92), 60S
Nate Davis (Charlotte): 40 (5.23), BP (23), Vert (26), Broad (107), 3C (7.94), 20S (4.83), 60S
Michael Deiter (Wisconsin): 40 (5.23), BP (21), Vert (28), Broad (105), 3C (7.88), 20S (4.81), 60S
Andre Dillard (Washington State): 40 (4.96), BP (24), Vert (29), Broad (118), 3C (7.44), 20S (4.40), 60S
Chuma Edoga (USC): 40 (5.19), BP (21), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
David Edwards (Wisconsin): 40 (5.28), BP, Vert (25.5), Broad (99), 3C (7.69), 20S (4.77), 60S
Bobby Evans (Oklahoma): 40 (5.20), BP (22), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Cody Ford (Oklahoma): 40 (5.21), BP (19), Vert (28.5), Broad (104), 3C (8.27), 20S (4.87), 60S
Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas): 40 (5.20), BP (31), Vert (27.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.51), 20S (4.54), 60S
Lamont Gaillard (Georgia): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Derwin Gray (Maryland): 40 (5.26), BP (26), Vert, Broad (90), 3C, 20S, 60S
Donnell Greene (Minnesota): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Ethan Greenidge (Villanova): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Phil Haynes (Wake Forest): 40 (5.20), BP (33), Vert (31), Broad (108), 3C (7.76), 20S (4.95), 60S
Nate Herbig (Stanford): 40 (5.41), BP (29), Vert (24), Broad (90), 3C (8.15), 20S (5.04), 60S
Tytus Howard (Alabama State): 40 (5.05), BP (21), Vert (29.5), Broad (103), 3C (8.34), 20S (4.87), 60S
Mitch Hyatt (Clemson): 40, BP (28), Vert (25.5), Broad (102), 3C (7.72), 20S (4.52), 60S
Martez Ivey (Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Andre James (UCLA): 40 (5.32), BP (21), Vert (29), Broad (105), 3C (8.00), 20S (4.84), 60S
Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State): 40, BP (29), Vert (28), Broad (109), 3C (7.77), 20S (4.62), 60S
Fred Johnson (Florida): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Devon Johnson (Ferris State): 40 (5.16), BP (26), Vert (27.5), Broad (89), 3C (8.34), 20S (5.28), 60S
Tyler Jones (NC State): 40, BP (23), Vert (31.5), Broad (111), 3C (7.75), 20S (4.82), 60S
Michael Jordan (Ohio State): 40 (5.27), BP (19), Vert (32.5), Broad (116), 3C (7.71), 20S (4.71), 60S
Brandon Knight (Indiana): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Chris Lindstrom (Boston College): 40 (4.91), BP (25), Vert (30.5), Broad (117), 3C (7.61), 20S (4.54), 60S
Greg Little (Mississippi): 40 (5.33), BP, Vert (25), Broad (113), 3C, 20S (4.74), 60S
Erik McCoy (Texas A&M): 40 (4.89), BP (29), Vert (31), Broad (107), 3C (8.28), 20S (4.62), 60S
Kaleb McGary (Washington): 40 (5.05), BP (23), Vert (33.5), Broad (111), 3C (7.66), 20S (4.58), 60S
Connor McGovern (Penn State): 40, BP (28), Vert, Broad (112), 3C (7.66), 20S (4.57), 60S
Joshua Miles (Morgan State): 40 (5.32), BP, Vert (36), Broad (109), 3C (8.07), 20S (4.75), 60S
Yosh Nijman (Virginia Tech): 40, BP (27), Vert, Broad (114), 3C (8.07), 20S (4.50), 60S
Iosua Opeta (Weber State): 40 (5.02), BP (39), Vert (33), Broad (112), 3C (8.06), 20S (4.94), 60S
Javon Patterson (Mississippi): 40 (5.13), BP (27), Vert (27.5), Broad (98), 3C (7.72), 20S (4.78), 60S
Ross Pierschbacher (Alabama): 40 (5.20), BP (20), Vert (22.5), Broad, 3C (7.83), 20S (4.70), 60S
Trey Pipkins (Sioux Falls): 40 (5.12), BP (16), Vert (33.5), Broad (114), 3C (7.61), 20S (4.70), 60S
Ryan Pope (San Diego State): 40, BP (25), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Ben Powers (Oklahoma): 40, BP (21), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Isaiah Prince (Ohio State): 40 (5.09), BP (23), Vert (27), Broad (115), 3C (7.90), 20S (5.02), 60S
Dalton Risner (Kansas State): 40 (5.30), BP (23), Vert (28.5), Broad (110), 3C (7.69), 20S (4.52), 60S
Tyler Roemer (San Diego State): 40 (5.21), BP (18), Vert (30.5), Broad (108), 3C (7.75), 20S (4.76), 60S
Dru Samia (Oklahoma): 40 (5.29), BP (28), Vert (27.5), Broad (101), 3C (7.89), 20S (4.70), 60S
Max Scharping (Northern Illinois): 40, BP (27), Vert (28), Broad (108), 3C (7.77), 20S (4.69), 60S
William Sweet (North Carolina): 40 (5.27), BP (23), Vert (30.5), Broad (111), 3C (8.01), 20S (5.00), 60S
Trevon Tate (Memphis): 40, BP (22), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Jawaan Taylor (Florida): 40, BP (24), Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Oli Udoh (Elon): 40 (5.05), BP (26), Vert (28.5), Broad (105), 3C (7.88), 20S (5.05), 60S
Jonah Williams (Alabama): 40 (5.12), BP (23), Vert (28), Broad (100), 3C (8.01), 20S (4.79), 60S
Special Teamers
Jake Bailey (Stanford): 40 (4.72), BP, Vert (33), Broad (117), 3C, 20S, 60S
Jack Fox (Rice): 40 (4.73), BP, Vert (27.5), Broad (114), 3C, 20S, 60S
Matt Gay (Utah): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Austin Seibert (Oklahoma): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Cole Tracy (LSU): 40, BP, Vert, Broad, 3C, 20S, 60S
Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah): 40 (4.63), BP, Vert (32.5), Broad (117), 3C, 20S, 60S
Friday Recap
Washington State Cougars tackle Andre Dillard didn't need a great showing at the combine to land in the first round—Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him at No. 21 on his latest big board—but Friday's performance may have solidified that Day 1 status.
Dillard illustrated an ideal combination of power and small-area quickness throughout the drills and even shined in the 40 by producing a time under five seconds, though that's less important for a lineman.
Kent Lee Platte of Inside The Pylon spotlighted the tackle's day:
Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb
Andre Dillard landed an elite #RAS at the Combine with great speed and explosion, but more importantly elite agility. Crushed the 4.44 shuttle threshold, hitting 4.4 flat. *Splits projected* https://t.co/FSHJRF5l91
Dillard also received some praise from Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, who will be in action Saturday:
Cody Stoots @Cody_Stoots
#WashingtonState QB Gardner Minshew on his teammate and fellow draft prospect OT Andre Dillard. https://t.co/9vHUO89EM3
Running backs Miles Sanders (Penn State Nittany Lions) and Justice Hill (Oklahoma State Cowboys) were Friday's other standout performers.
Sanders hasn't received much hype during the early stages of the draft process, but he showcased tools that could make him a three-down weapon at the next level.
The 21-year-old Pittsburgh native had some monster performances in 2018, led by a 200-yard, three-touchdown game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, but he also had a few clunkers in high-profile matchups against the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Those outings may have suppressed his stock, but he'll likely rise in most post-combine rankings.
Sam Monson @PFF_Sam
Agree that Miles Sanders was one of the best performances of the day, and he stood out when watching Penn St games too. He's a great example of why I wouldn't go near a top-pick RB. Wait, grab a Sanders, be better overall for it
Hill was on pace to emerge as the day's biggest winner before a hamstring injury brought a premature end to his workout.
The speedy rusher, who scored 25 touchdowns in 23 games across his final two years at Oklahoma State, posted the best 40 time of any running back. It was the headline moment of a tremendous all-around performance.
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Only two RBs have recorded a 4.40-or-faster 40-yard dash and a 40+ inch vertical jump at the Combine since 2003... @jhill21_ @saquon #NFLCombine https://t.co/rw4LpR8FCv
Like Sanders, Hill's days of being an under-the-radar draft target are over. Teams will likely have questions about the health of his hamstring at his pro day on March 12, though.
All combine testing results are courtesy of the NFL's official website.
