Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph Curry's Freshman 3-Point Record

Rena SamuelsFeatured Columnist IMarch 1, 2019

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis broke the NCAA Division I freshman record for three-pointers in a season. Davis, now at 125 made threes and counting in 2018–19.

